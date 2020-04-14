Indian Premier League Quiz: Test your knowledge of the IPL

Cricket fans didn't know what to expect when the Indian Premier League (IPL) was launched in 2008. Razzmatazz? Undoubtedly. Lucrative contracts for star players? Oh yes. But would the cricket be any good? And would it be possible to get passionate about matches played between newly-established teams?

The answer to both questions was a resounding "yes" and, since that first edition of the competition, the IPL has given fans thrills and drama aplenty. It gets better with every season and the biggest names in world cricket - from Shane Warne to Virat Kholi - have graced the league.

Take our quiz, which features questions on the first season through to 2019's thrilling finale, and see how much you know from the past 12 years.