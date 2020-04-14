To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Indian Premier League Quiz: Test your knowledge of the IPL

Which Australian will be representing his eighth different IPL franchise this year?

Which of this trio hasn't been an IPL team at some stage?

Who won the Player of the Series award in the first-ever edition of the IPL?

Who has played the most IPL matches ever?

What was significant about Brendon McCullum's 158 not out - the second-highest ever score in an IPL game?

Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes return to Rajasthan this season but Jofra Archer is injured. Who's the third Englishman at the Royals this year?

Which IPL legend has bowled 1249 dot balls - more than anyone else?

Which two Mumbai players were made ODI and T20 captains of their respective countries in the past six months?

In the 2019 final, Chennai needed two to win, one to tie off the last ball against Mumbai. What happened?

Which IPL ground has the largest capacity, seating 68,000 spectators?

The IPL is a highlight of the cricket calendar and, as it was due to start this week, we've put together a quiz so you can test your knowledge and relive some of its great moments...

Cricket fans didn't know what to expect when the Indian Premier League (IPL) was launched in 2008. Razzmatazz? Undoubtedly. Lucrative contracts for star players? Oh yes. But would the cricket be any good? And would it be possible to get passionate about matches played between newly-established teams?

The answer to both questions was a resounding "yes" and, since that first edition of the competition, the IPL has given fans thrills and drama aplenty. It gets better with every season and the biggest names in world cricket - from Shane Warne to Virat Kholi - have graced the league.

Take our quiz, which features questions on the first season through to 2019's thrilling finale, and see how much you know from the past 12 years.

