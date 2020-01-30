Hawk Eye on New Zealand v India Fourth T20: Waiting for Virat

Kohli set to top

Timing and patience is everything in betting. Virat Kohli is testing both qualities in Twenty20 of late.

Kohli, arguably the best batsman in the world, is on a surprisingly poor run in the format. In terms of taking top bats honour. It has coincided with KL Rahul passing him as the most reliable in the market for punters in terms of percentage wins.

There has been nowt wrong with Kohli's runmaking. It's just that he hasn't made enough to get over the line. His 45 in the first game against New Zealand in Auckland was not enough. The unbeaten 70 he made against West Indies two series ago wasn't even the second highest score of the match.

It is now seven games and counting since Kohli won a top bat wager. Backing him in each of those would now be beginning to take a heavy toll. This is the stark reality of finding a winner. Waiting for the right time to put your money down. Timing and patience. Likewise doubling up on stakes. Sooner, rather than later, Kohli will surely win.

Of course we can only bet on him to do so if the odds are right. This is the patience part. Over the last two years, Kohli has a win rate of 26.9%. So the 11/4 that Sportsbook offer gives us the meanest of edges - that is an implied probability of 26.7%.

Timing? Kohli fails to top score 73% time. That is a stark statistic. But it remains healthy. For example Kane Williamson, considered a peer in terms of ability, fails to win 85.8% of the time over the same period. Kohli remains one of the most reliable in the world and with a string of losers behind him, the sequence, mathematically, cannot go on for much longer.

The mean

Statisticians might call this returning to the mean. It's a handy phrase to explain why we don't get too down or too excited about a player's performance. Steve Smith, for example, has returned to the mean in his Test performances after over-performing in the Ashes. It's also why we would be uncomfortable backing someone for top runs with two consecutive wins behind them.

Rahul is a case in point. He is winning 29% of the time. Three wins have come in his last five. The time to bet him was, obviously, at the start of that sequence, or in the middle, rather than, as we suspect, the end. It could be time for him to return to the mean. Switching horses is the long-term key to success for top-bat market wagering we suspect, rather than blindly following the same nag every week. No doubt when India next play, we will give serious consideration to Rahul aware that we missed the boat this time.

For those nervous that the edge isn't big enough, the comfort blanket comes in the form of a bet only if India chase. When batting second, Kohli has a win rate in the 40s. This is also borne out by his career splits in terms of batting first and second. He averages 11 runs more in a chase.

There is, as usual, a worry. And that is with the series winner decided, India might much about with their batting order. One source of frustration about Kohli during this run has been the way he has moved up and down. He has batted at No 3, No 4 and No 6. Clearly he's not a wager if we could guarantee he was batting four down.