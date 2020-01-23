Hawk Eye on New Zealand v India First T20: Big Colin and king Kohli to star

CDH underrated by a distance

Colin de Grandhomme has been underrated by Betfair Sportsbook for top bat honours in game one. They go 7/1 and we rate him much skinnier with a hit rate of 21% in the last couple of years.

It is understandable why De Grandhomme is an afterthought. He could bat as low as No 6. And there are players with big reputations ahead of him. Colin Munro and Martin Guptill are considered master blasters, Kane Williamson is regarded as one of the finest batsmen of his generation and Tim Seifert an emerging talent.

And we wouldn't disagree with any of them. The problem is every man jack of them are the wrong price for this contest in terms of how often they win. Munro is 7/2, a 22.2% probability when his record is 19%, Guptill is 11/4 (26.7% versus 20%), Williamson, hold on to your hats, 3/1 (25% versus 11%) and Seifert, well, he has one win in 22 so 5/1 doesn't cut it. Ross Taylor, a fine player, plays more of anchor role these days and moves down the order if the Kiwi start well has only three wins in 25.

As for big Colin, he has a probability, according to Sportsbook, of 12.5% when his record is a win rate of 21.4%. Not only does this mean that he has the best chance of winning out all Kiwi batsmen available over the last two years but he is the only Kiwi who is priced incorrectly. Around 4/1 would not be out of place for true odds. That is a value wager.

What is also in De Grandhomme's favour are the straight boundaries at Eden Park. As discussed in Cricket...Only Bettor this week, de Grandhomme's muscular, no-nonsense straight hitting means the venue suits him perfectly.

Top New Zealand bat wins/matches

Munro 6 t/31

Guptill 5/25

Seifert 1/22

Williamson 2/18

De Grandhomme 6/28

Taylor 3/25

Southee 3/28

Top New Zealand bowler wins/matches

Sodhi 1 6t/29

Southee 2 4t/27

Santner 5 8t/27

De Grandhomme 1 t/23

Mitchell 2t/11

Tickner 2t/4

New kid on the block

The top India batsman market used to be all about Rohit Sharma versus Virat Kohli. The duo were involved in a fascinating tussle down the last two years.

Kohli has come out on top with a superior win rate as Rohit, so destructive and reliable in the ODI format, has waned. But it's no longer a two-horse race. There's a new man in town. Step forward KL Rahul.

Rahul, who should open the batting, is the man who most analysts believe is the next big thing. His hitting is consistent, his runmaking reliable. And he is closing in on Kohli in terms of wins with six in his last 21. Kohli has seven in 23.

That gives Rahul a win rate of 28.5% compared to Kohli's 30%. Rohit is further back on 25%. What do the oddsmen say?

Kohli is 5/2 with Betfair Sportsbook, an implied probability of 28.6%. An edge. Rahul is 7/2, a probability of 22%. Rohit is 13/5, 27.8%. We can rule out Rohit as a value wager, then, because there is no edge for us.

Kohli is overdue. Rahul is not. And although the greater edge is in Rahul's favour, we are also aware that the New Zealand bowlers who have played IPL - like Tim Southee - have successfully shackled the coming force.

Top India bat wins/matches

Rohit 9 1t/35

Kohli 7/23

Rahul 6/21

Pandey 4/24

Top India bowler wins/matches

Bumrah 2 3t/22

Kuldeep 5 3t/18

Chahal 5 5t/25

