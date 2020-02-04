New Zealand v India First ODI Betting: Kiwis need toss help

New Zealand v India

Wednesday 5 February, 02:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Hosts depleted

New Zealand are in intensive care after their extraordinary choke in the T20 series. Twice they failed to cop from [1.01] and once from [1.04]. They will, at least, be more comfortable in ODI. It has historically been a stronger suit for them than T20.

In straightened times, it doesn't exactly help being without senior players. Captain Kane Williamson misses the series with a shoulder problem while Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson remain on the injury list. Tim Southee, the Super Over super villain, is available and the hosts should probably resist the temptation to drop him because they need experience in the bowling attack.

Giant pacer Kyle Jamieson may have to wait for a debut. Tom Latham skippers and keeps after a fractured finger healed and the robust Mark Chapman looks to build on promising numbers.

Possible XI Guptill, Nicholls, Chapman, Taylor, Latham, De Grandhomme, Neesham, Santner, Kuggeilijn, Southee, Bennett

Rohit out

Rohit Sharma is out of the series with an injury, a significant blow for punters who would have anticipated top-bat value. His absence means India's batting shouldn't put too much fear into Kiwi hearts.

Virat Kohli remains but he shepherds an inexperienced line-up. Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw will open. Shaw, something of the bad boy of Indian cricket, has had problems with his weight and has been banned for drug use.

The nagging doubts that India are too reliant on their Big Three (Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli) are unlikely to go away with only Virat available. Shreyas Iyer and K L Rahul, who will keep wicket, are the new engine room. Shardul Thakur at No 8 reminds the importance of Hardik Pandya when fit.

They look stronger with the ball. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami will form a formidable new-ball attack. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuz Chahal compete for a spin spot alongside Ravi Jadeja.

Possible XI Shaw, Agarwal, Kohli, Iyer, Rahul, Pandey, Jadeja, Thakur, Kuldeep, Shami, Bumrah

Blinded by the lights

In 20 results under lights at Hamilton, 14 have been won by the team fielding first. That's a pretty hefty toss bias. The first innings scores in the last five of those matches (1-2 denote match won by side batting first or second, most recent first) read: 92-2/284-2/268-2/279-2/207-2/246-1.

In January last year New Zealand busted the bias with help from flaky India batting, they were razed for 92. Boult did the damage, taking five wickets. De Grandhomme took three. We shouldn't expect a road. More than 280 has been busted five times in the study period. In the tied T20 (game three) there was something for everyone as India posted 179.

Kiwis given little chance

This smacks of no contest. New Zealand, ravaged by injury and low confidence, are [2.82]. India are [1.53].

Recent history does little to argue the odds are wrong. Last year, that blip in Hamilton aside, India cruised to a 4-1 victory. This made India's subsequent meltdown in the World Cup semi-final at Manchester even more extraordinary.

Conditions were ideal for the Kiwis over the two days with rain and cloud providing perfect seaming conditions. Boult and Matt Henry took full advantage. As much as we'd like to use that game as a hook to take chunky odds and let it runs, it makes little sense. There are few common denominators for this game. For a start, the weather forecast is good and Boult and Henry won't play.

The best advice for the market is a trade, so long as the toss goes New Zealand's way. It is not unfeasible that a back-to-lay from [2.70] to even money can become available. It does rely on Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls building a platform for Ross Taylor and Latham, though.

Taylor and Kohli to dominate

In that five-game series last year, Taylor and Kohli were eyecatching. Taylor top scored for the Kiwis with 177 runs. Kohli made 148 in two fewer matches. Both are rated favourites by Betfair Sportsbook for top-bat honours for their teams. Taylor is 3/1 and Kohli 21/10. Taylor looks chunky at 7s for top match batsman while Kohli gets a 7/2 quote.

Bumrah is 12/5 favourite for top India bowler. He didn't play in that series in 2019. Instead, Shami and Kuldeep did the damage, taking 17 wickets between them. Shami si 3/1 and Kuldeep are 10/3.