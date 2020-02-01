Hawk Eye on New Zealand v India Fifth T20: Ton chance could rest on Munro

Munro magic

Colin Munro has a ridiculous record at Mount Manganui. In seven innings (domestic and international) he has plundered 349 runs (including two centuries) at a strike rate of 183. He has averaged 3.5 sixes per game.

It is tempting to get with him again. A confidence player, Munro should be boosted by a return to surrounds where has done well previously. He is in decent touch, too, having made 64 from 47 balls in Wellington.

His dismissal sparked an extraordinary Kiwi collapse. He can rightfully feel aggrieved that New Zealand didn't get over the line. Had they done so, he would have won man of the match.

Sportsbook go 16/5 that he top scores. Over the last two years, no Kiwi has won more times top batting. It's eight wins in 32 now, contrasted to Martin Guptill's four in 26, Kane Williamson's three in 21 and Ross Taylor's three in 26. Only Colin de Grandhomme, ordinarily, is worth betting in this market with five in 28. De Grandhomme won't play.

With so little to beat, Munro will be well supported. And there is a 1.2% edge on implied probability on his price. Probably not for us, though, as we're chasing the runs with a win last time out.

What about a runs bet? Sportsbook go 5/4 that he busts 31.5 or more. In all T20 cricket since the start of 2019, Munro has, rather surprisingly, busted that mark only 21.4% of the time. That's lower than his win rate in top runscorer international markets.

Ton chance

There have been runs aplenty at the Bay Oval in international cricket. Six matches have returned one century and more than nine an over has been busted regulalrly.

So our interest is piqued by the 13/2 from Sportsbook that a century is scored in the first innings. In 22 matches (domestically and internationally) there have been three centuries in the first innings. That equates to a 13.6% chance. Sportsbook rate it at 13.2%.

In time, we expect more centuries to be scored in T20. But so do the layers. Currently there have been 42 in the first-innings in T20 internationals (1,036 matches). That's only four per cent. Only 13 have been scored in the second innings.

Surprisingly, the centuries scored in the first innings over the last three years don't show the leap that one might have expected, as you can see from the table below. Certainly the numbers are no way near enough to even consider betting centuries and this is the sort of wager which has to be done on a venue by venue basis. With two in six internationals, mount Manganui is on the way to producing a strong hit rate but the study period probably needs to double.

First-innings T20 centuries - Last 12 months

16/306 = 5.2%

Last two years

19/395 = 4.8%

Last three years

24/443 = 5.4%

Bum rush

Jasprit Bumrah may be rested for the final game of the series. With the trophy pouched, India would be quite within their rights to keep him as fresh as possible for the ODI series that begins next week.

We hope they do rest him. That would prevent Sportsbook mopping up easy money from punters who identify Bumrah as their most skilled bowler and back him for top India wicket-taker honours. They are not wrong on count one. Bumrah is a genius. But his brilliance has a stronger bond with his economy rate, particularly at the death, than his wicket-taking.

At 5/2 for top bowler, he is one of the poorest favourites you can wish for. The data shows that he just two wins and four ties in his last 26. A great player doesn't always make for a great bet.

Many might say the same about Virat Kohli, considering it is now eight games since he won top runscorer. The 11/4 Sportsbook offer is no longer value because of that record. But if that price holds with India chasing - where VK has a win rate in the 40s - we are in business. We'll also take 5/2.



