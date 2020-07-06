Graeme Swann: I saw a lot of the Windies last year and they can give England a scare

I covered the India tour of the West Indies last year which a lot of people will not have watched because it was during the Ashes.

West Indies are an exciting prospect if it all joins up

So I have seen a fair bit of this West Indies team and they remind me actually remind me a bit of England in the early 2000s.

We had some world-beating players like Michael Atherton, Alec Stewart, Darren Gough and Andy Caddick, but it didn't quite click. On paper, they were an amazing team but they never quite turned it on during the Ashes or in the big series. Something was always slightly off.

That's what the West Indies were like last year. It's not a particularly famous batting line-up but they are exciting, and from a bowling perspective they can do some damage.

Kemar Roach bowled absolutely brilliantly in the two Test matches and had no luck whatsoever, with dropped catches and LBWs that weren't reviewed. Shannon Gabriel bowled well too - but never at the same time as Roach. They never quite clicked and did it together, but they do pose a threat.

When they went out to bat in that series they were exposed by India because Jasprit Bumrah was bowling unbelievably. I've never quite seen skill levels like it at that sort of pace. They do have some talent in that line-up though just waiting to flourish. So it could be a class West Indies team, they just need to put it all together.

Cornwall may not look like a Test cricketer but he is good enough

I really want Rahkeem Cornwall to play. He's a really good bowler. He puts good revs on the ball, he bowls it in the right place and think he could be a decent cricketer.

He's obviously a big unit but I'm a great believer that if you've got something, a little bit extra, you don't have to fit the exact template of an international cricketer to play for your country, more than ever now that should be understood.

The demand to have the same physical characteristics in every player is not just demeaning, it's wrong. It's not the most important thing. If in his head he has got what it takes to play Test cricket, get him in.

I quite liked the way he went about things when he played as well. He takes a lot of wickets, spins the ball quite hard and he's something different.

Captain Holder is the man for these times

Jason Holder is a really impressive bloke. He is very wise beyond his years and grown up. He's a 100 per center because he never stops giving it his all, all day long.

Until they get another Clive Lloyd to come along - and maybe a handy quartet of lethal fast bowlers, and another Viv Richards - he is the ideal captain for this kind of tour.

It will certainly be the strangest tour anyone has ever been on, but funnily enough when you look at the teams he has had to captain, it won't be his toughest! Take the World Cup in 2015 in Australia when they were going for 400 or some of the turmoil they've been through on and off the field. I wouldn't have wanted to be skipper of this West Indies team for the last five years because they have been so hit and miss, and he has had to do a lot of good things himself with no support at all really.

But on this tour, the situation is a bit of an excuse if things don't go well, so that takes the pressure off a bit - for both teams. You could understand if someone wasn't in good form, or if living in the bubble got to them a bit.