South Africa v England: Root's men backed to win series after Test victory

England are odds-on to win the fourth Test of their series against South Africa after finishing off the Proteas' tail to win the third Test by an innings and 53 runs on Monday.

The England bowlers had to work for it on the final day, though, as Keshav Maharaj and Dane Paterson put on a brave tenth wicket stand for the hosts, scoring 99 runs to reduce the margin of victory for their tourists.

England's young stars rise to challenge again

Make no mistake, this was another impressive performance from a young England side that has turned this series around since losing the first Test. Dom Bess took five wickets in the first innings while man of the match Ollie Pope scored 135 not out to land his maiden century, and was superb in the field, taking six outfield catches in the match - an England record. Ben Stokes (pictured below) - so often England's hero in the middle - hit 120.

South Africa will be reeling from the defeat and England are worthy favourites at 8/11 to make it three consecutive wins when the teams meet again in the fourth Test in Johannesburg from this Friday.

England captain Joe Root, who took four wickets in South Africa's second innings, was effusive afterwards about his young players, saying "the sky is the limit" for Pope. He will take nothing for granted, though, and knows the hosts are likely to put up stiffer resistance in the capital this weekend.

As for the series markets, England are [1.33] to win with the draw [2.8].