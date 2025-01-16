Listen to Cricket...Only Bettor: Tips for T20 and Pakistan v West Indies
Cricket...Only Bettor is a weekly podcast in which Betfair experts discusses the latest news and recommend tips for this week's big matches. Listen to this week's episode for the best bets...
-
Listen to this wee's episode of Cricket...Only Bettor
-
Pitch report, teams news and tips for T20 tournaments
-
Best bets for Pakistan v West Indies first Test
Listen to this week's Cricket...Only Bettor
On this week's Cricket...Only Bettor Ed Hawkins, Sam Collins, Paul Krishnamurty and Richard Mann return for unmissable betting updates for the three franchise leagues.
The team also recommend their best bets for two games in the ILT20, one in the SAT20 and the first Test between Pakistan and West Indies.
There are lively exchanges, expert insight and tips that aim to help listeners pick a few winners this week.
ILT20 grounds guide and SAT20 tips
Paul Krishnamurty provides his grounds guide for the ILT20, so you know what to expect at Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.
He considers the historical scoring, so you know whether the tracks favour batters or bowlers, and help you bet accordingly.
Ed Hawkins discusses the team news and latest odds for two of this week's matches in the ILT before Paul and Richard make their picks.
The panel also get stuck into a big game in the SAT20.
Cricket...Only Bettor tips for Pakistan v West Indies
This week's podcast feature game is a Test match as the team weigh up the Betfair markets for Pakistan v West Indies which starts on Friday in Multan.
The panel discuss "a raging turner" of a pitch, the home team's spinners and the top batter markets for both teams.
Paul thinks the West Indies' batters will struggle but Richard is wary of having a bet on the match odds before the toss.
Ed highlights the players you should be following, including Pakistan's Babar Azam ("one of the best in the business") and the tourists' Kraig Brathwaite.
Richard likes Sajid Khan among Pakistan's bowlers and Gudakesh Motie stands out for the Windies.
Listen to the episode for in-depth analysis and to get the team's best bets this week.
Now read Betting.Betfair cricket experts for the latest tips
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Cricket Tips
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians IPL tips: Sunrisers must stick with batting blitz
-
Cricket Tips
Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Bumrah to make the difference in must-win affair
-
Cricket Tips
Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1