Listen to Cricket...Only Bettor: Tips for T20 and Pakistan v West Indies

On this week's Cricket...Only Bettor Ed Hawkins, Sam Collins, Paul Krishnamurty and Richard Mann return for unmissable betting updates for the three franchise leagues.

The team also recommend their best bets for two games in the ILT20, one in the SAT20 and the first Test between Pakistan and West Indies.

There are lively exchanges, expert insight and tips that aim to help listeners pick a few winners this week.

ILT20 grounds guide and SAT20 tips

Paul Krishnamurty provides his grounds guide for the ILT20, so you know what to expect at Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

He considers the historical scoring, so you know whether the tracks favour batters or bowlers, and help you bet accordingly.

Ed Hawkins discusses the team news and latest odds for two of this week's matches in the ILT before Paul and Richard make their picks.

The panel also get stuck into a big game in the SAT20.

Cricket...Only Bettor tips for Pakistan v West Indies

This week's podcast feature game is a Test match as the team weigh up the Betfair markets for Pakistan v West Indies which starts on Friday in Multan.

The panel discuss "a raging turner" of a pitch, the home team's spinners and the top batter markets for both teams.

Paul thinks the West Indies' batters will struggle but Richard is wary of having a bet on the match odds before the toss.

Ed highlights the players you should be following, including Pakistan's Babar Azam ("one of the best in the business") and the tourists' Kraig Brathwaite.

Richard likes Sajid Khan among Pakistan's bowlers and Gudakesh Motie stands out for the Windies.

Listen to the episode for in-depth analysis and to get the team's best bets this week.