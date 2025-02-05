Listen to Cricket...Only Bettor: Tips for T20, India v England ODI and more

Listen to this week's episode of Cricket...Only Bettor

Pitch report, teams news and tips for T20 tournaments

Best bets for India v England first ODI and more internationals

After a scintilating T20 series between India and England we now turn to the first ODI of the series between the two sides.

ILT20 and SAT20 finals tips

The SAT20 qualifier two is coming up on Thursday in Centurion and the final will be played in Johannesburg. We don't know, at the time of writing, which teams will be involved in those matches.

But Paul Krishnamurty can give us the lowdown on the trends at both grounds.

He said: "Both grounds are at alitutude so both have huge score potential. There are important distinctions between the grounds though.

"The best total at Joburg so far is 173... Centurion remains one of the best grounds in South African for backing overs. We have had two 200s totals in the SAT20. But it is a ground of extremes. We have also seen two sub-120s."

Ed Hawkins has previewed the ILT20 for Betting.Betfair and had this to say about the final stages of the tournament:

"There is a 64 per cent chase bias in this tournament. But the chase bias is not always one to follow."

Ed goes on to look at the trends at the grounds for indicators of where the value may lie as the ILT20 reaches its conclusion.

Sri Lanka v Australia Test tips

Sri Lanka will be looking to level the series against Australia when the teams meet in the second Test in Galle this week.

Ed said: "You want to be batting first in Galle. The wicket will deteriorate. Spin will be dominant."

Paul said: "The draw should shorten in-play and potentially allow both sides to get matched at double their current odds. If you want a more concrete bet then you have to go with Australia."

Ed said: "I'm not as positive about Australia as Paul is. Sri Lanka have to get themselves back into the series and we may see some shennanigans with the pitch. Sri Lanka absolutely must bat first."

Paul: "I like Australia for biggest opening partnership at 8/131.61.

Ed: "I'll be on the first innings 50 for Usman Kawaja at 13/82.63.

India v England ODI tips

The first India v England ODI starts at 8am UK times on Thursday. You can read Ed's preview to find out what he expects in this one. He thinks England have massive problems when playing against spin.

But here's what Paul had to say when Sam asked if he thought England had a better chance of beating India in the ODIs than they did in the T20 series:

"No. We've been really poor in this format since winning the World Cup in 2019. Who can forget how poor we were defending in the last World Cup? Terrible...

"Looking at the top bowlers for this one I would pick Brydon Carse for England at 7/24.50. For India, I would have Kuldeep Singh Yadav also at 7/24.50.

Listen to the episode for in-depth analysis, tips for more international cricket and the team's best bets this week.