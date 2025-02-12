Listen to Cricket...Only Bettor: Expert tips for the Champions Trophy
Cricket...Only Bettor is a weekly podcast in which Betfair experts discusses the latest news and recommend tips for this week's big matches. Listen to this week's episode with Ed Hawkins, Paul Krishnamurty and Richard Mann for the best bets...
Listen to this week's episode of Cricket...Only Bettor
Pitch reports, teams news and tips for betting on ODI
ICC Champions Trophy preview - are India too short?
On this week's Cricket...Only Bettor podcast Ed Hawkins, Paul Krishnamurty and Richard Mann discuss the Champions Trophy outright betting and key pointers.
Champions Trophy - pre-tournament outright betting
The podcast team got straight down to business by discussing the outright markets on the Champions Trophy which starts on Wednesday 19 February.
The 50-over ODI tournament will take place in Pakistan and Dubai over two-and-a-half weeks. There are two groups and the top two teams from each group go through.
Ed Hawkins pointed out that favourites India will play all of their matches in Dubai, due to their refusal to play in Pakistan. He said: "It will be a major surprise if India do not reach the final."
Paul Krishnamurty struck a different note: "It is an advantage that India only need to pick a team for Dubai. But how do you pick a team for Dubai where there is the most absurd toss bias? It is not out of the question that one of India's games will go wrong for them... For trading value I'm going in with Afghanistan, Pakistan and South Africa. They are all decent value trades."
Richard Mann said: "England are almost double the price of Australia to get through from their group and I wonder if that isn't the better bet. If Bumra isn't fit for India that is a major blow...
"I think New Zealand may be the value bet. I'll be splitting my stakes between backing them to reach the final and to win it."
