Listen to Cricket Only Bettor Podcast: Tips for India v England, ILT20 and more

Pitch report, teams news and tips for T20 tournaments

Best bets for India v England T20

Cricket...Only Bettor tips for India v England

Cricket...Only Bettor tips for India v England

The team are in agreement that everything points to big scores for the batters at Eden Gardens in Kolkata where England will play India on Wednesday in the first T20.

Ed points out that six of the last 14 first innings scores at Eden Gardens were 200 or more and, in three of those, both teams score 220 or more runs. We have also seen plenty of sixes hit there.

Paul Krishnamurty says: "Stick with backing runs. We are talking about high quality batsmen here, arguably the two best international T20 sides. Everything says we are going to see big scores. It could be a 250 or 260 pitch... We shoud back sixes. The ground isn't big enough."

Richard Mann says: "There were some monster chases here in the IPL. We must rob our grannies' pearls [to back runs]. This is a place for a run-fest. We saw monster scores here in the IPL. It has got runs written all over it."

As for the top bat and bowler bets...

Paul likes Nithish Reddy 10/111.00 for top India batsman, while Richard is backing Jos Buttler to score a 50 at 9/43.25.

ILT20 and SAT20 tips - Used pitches mean backing unders

The podcast team also previewed Wednesday's Vipers v Warriorz match in the ILT20.

Richard is a Vipers fan and said: "I can't bring myself to back Warriorz at odds-against in the chase. I think Vipers are a strong outfit...

"You can bet on the maximum runs scored in an over with the Betfair Sportsbook... I think playing under 18.5 is over priced at evens.

"I'm keen to get Sam Curran as top Vipers bat at 9/25.50."

The team also point out that, as the tournament progresses, pitches will slow-up with more use.

Finally, Sunrisers Cape Town v Pretoria Capitals is the focus match in the SAT20.

Richard thinks the holders Sunrisers are back, after a difficult start, while Paul is so baffled by Sunrisers' batting order than he wonders if Elon Musk has drugged them.

Listen to the episode to find out what that's about and get the podcast team's best bets.