Caribbean Premier League Day 12 Tips: Royals might scare TKR

Barbados Royals v Trinbago Knight Riders

Thursday 9 September 15.00

TV: live on Betfair, BT Sport

Royals household in order

The Royals have a squeak of making the top four after they trounced Guyana. But they remain bottom of the table and theyare more than likely going to need to win their last three.

Beating the Warriors was a good start because they banished batting doubts with a first-innings score of 185. Dropping Shai Hope and pairing Kyle Mayers and Johnson Charles in the opening slot did the trick.

Mohammad Amir returned to the XI and was surprisingly economical while Nyeem Young's potency continued with three wickets.

Probable XI Mayers, Charles, Azam Khan, Smit Patel, Philips, Holder, Reifer, Nurse, Young, Amit, Lintott

Trinbago solid

We no longer have any concerns about Trinbago. They have had the odd wobble but they look the second-best outfit behind St Lucia Kings. We would expect those two to contest the final if Patriots' collapse continues meaning the pair miss each other in the semis.

Trinbago are fresh from the double over Jamaica Tallawahs. But they have changed strategy. Sunil Narine was demoted from his opening slot with Leonardo Julien coming in. Ali Khan, the USA pacer, was also added. Isuru Udana and Denesh Ramdin missed out.

Possible XI Simmons, Julien, Munro, Seifert, Darren Bravo, Pollard, Narine, Pierre, Hosein, Rampaul, Ali Khan

Royals improving

Not surprisingly Royals are outsiders. But whether they should be as big as 2.506/4 is a debate to be had. When Patriots were showing power they more than held their own and are capable of controlling large parts of the game.

Their pacers have been potent up front and they could give TKR the hurry up. So a trade is on. In the earlier meeting Royals were rolled for 122 in a no-contest. But they have finally sorted out their batting order and individual roles.

However, we have never been convinced by their death bowling and a shrewd ploy is, with TKR batting first, to add 40 or 50 runs in the last three overs on the innings runs line. Trinbago, with Pollard swinging, are extremely dangerous and they will look to build a platform for that assault.

Tops value

We're looking towards the hitters for this one. Azam Khan for Royals and Pollard stand out after both topped in the head-to-head. Azam, who is playing himself into Pakistan's World T20 XI, is 7/2 for honours with Sportsbook and Pollard 9/2.

St Lucia Kings v Jamaica Tallawahs

Friday 10 September 00.00

TV: live on Betfair, BT Sport

