Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Stars: Slow bowlers could be pivotal at the Showground

Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Stars

Thursday, 04:40 GMT

Live on BT Sport

Table-topping Thunder set for run of home games

From outsiders at the start of the competition, Thunder are top of the points table and it doesn't flatter them. With a bit of luck they could be clear - they lost the Sydney derby in a Super Over and were well positioned before their tied match was abandoned.

If home advantage counts for anything, they are comfortably on course for the semis. Six of their last nine games are at home, including five at the Sydney Showground Stadium, where they've won five of their last nine.

Callum Ferguson and Usman Khawaja deserve much of this season's credit, with nearly 400 runs combined already - the former is now top overall runscorer.

Stars bowlers will be hard to get away

The perennial Big Bash nearly-men are once again favourites for the title at 7/2. Three convincing wins from four, plus obvious strength in all departments, justifies the tag.

A big positive last time came from Dale Steyn's excellent 2-12 in containing Hobart and dispelling some of the doubts after the South African veteran was hammered in his first match. Along with Nathan Coulter-Nile and spin duo Sandeep Lamichhane and Adam Zampa, this is not an easy attack to get away.

Odds of 21/10 about Thunder scoring less than 155.5 runs represent good value - especially compared to Stars' prohibitive outright odds of [1.7]. Two out of five first innings totals here last season were lower, yet proved enough to win.

Try spinners for man of the match

Spinners will be particularly important here. Success at the Showground often depends on slow bowlers containing during the middle overs. I reckon there's mileage in backing both side's top-two spinners for Man of the Match at odds ranging between 17/1 for the aforementioned Stars duo and 33/1 for Arjun Nair.

One negative for Thunder is that their star spinner, Fawad Ahmed, has not been replaced. For me, that makes Stars favourites but the betting is too one-sided given the apparent importance of the toss. Eight of the last nine matches here were won by the team batting first.

Take on the chasing side if needing 165 plus

Indeed capitalising on that bias is arguably the best angle to exploit here. The in-running match odds invariably overstate the chasing side, especially if starting the chase well.

First innings totals here have ranged between 142 and 189 in the past two seasons. Par is therefore in the 160s but that generally proves highly competitive. If 165 plus is posted, I'll be backing whoever made it to defend, hopefully at higher than the pre-match odds.

So far as top runscorer is concerned, Khawaja and Stoinis head the Thunder and Stars markets respectively, both at 13/5. A fair reflection and the right favourite in both cases.

If you're looking for somebody at better odds further down the order, I'd focus on Thunder. If the top order fail - and they will face elite bowlers - 8/1 about Alex Ross will quickly become good value.

