Sydney Thunder v Hobart Hurricanes: Thunder's six-hitting potential looks under-rated

Sydney Thunder v Hobart Hurricanes

Saturday, 07:10 GMT

Thunder urgently need a win

After a good start, Thunder's season is going wrong. A third consecutive defeat, in a one-sided encounter against Stars, leaves them outside the play-off zone, having played a game more than all surrounding rivals.

Considering Thunder boast both the tournament's top wicket-taker in Daniel Sams and second highest runscorer Callum Ferguson, lack of depth seems the problem. The loss of Fawad Ahmed is proving a predictable weakness, making it much harder to contain sides.

Losing Short a big blow for Hurricanes

Hurricanes are in a similarly perilous spot, urgently needing to win this in order to stay competitive. Thursday's defeat to Heat leaves them second from bottom. A far cry from last season's dominance of the group stage.

The fundamental problem has been their inability to get last season's star opening duo together. Matthew Wade missed their first six matches on international duty and, whilst his top-scoring on return was a positive to take from that latest defeat, they've now lost D'Arcy Short.

160 is tough to chase at the Showground

Discount the last score at the Sydney Showground Stadium as it was an eight-over slog. The previous 10 Big Bash matches here implied this is one of the lower scoring grounds, with half of those first innings totals coming in below 160.

Anything above that tends to prove a winning total. In fact the only two successful chases among those ten matches were only 143 and 150.

Thunder are marginal favourites at [1.9], rightly in my view. This isn't an easy match to call given that strong hint of a toss bias. If the team batting first reach 165, I'll be getting onside. Hopefully, as if often the case, the market will be biased towards the chasers at the start of their innings.

One side bet that appeals is Thunder scoring Most Sixes at 13/10. They've hit three fewer than Hobart but the latter owe nine of them to Short, now missing. Thunder have six-hitting potential throughout their top order and we've yet to see the best of Chris Morris at the death.

Good value to be found among middle orders

Usman Khawaja heads the Sydney Thunder run list at 5/2, ahead of Alex Hales at 13/5 and Callum Ferguson at 3/1. Alex Ross, who top-scored when batting at five a few games back, is 10/1.

Matthew Wade is predictably favourite to top-score for Hurricanes and fairly priced to do so at 23/10. The value here could be George Bailey at 14/1. Granted he was out first ball on Thursday but batted at number four and has long-term pedigree as a finisher.



