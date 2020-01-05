Sydney Thunder v Brisbane Heat: Thunder's superior smarts could pay dividends

Sydney Thunder v Brisbane Heat

Monday 6 January 08.30

TV: live on BT Sport

Thunder shuffle

Thunder are in danger of becoming the Big Bash's nearly men. They nearly pulled off a great escape against Melbourne Stars. They nearly beat the Sixers but were done in on the Super Over. Still, they have an emerging unit after several disappointing seasons.

Their strength has been spin. Chris Green, Arjun Nair and Jono Cook have worked together well so it's a shame that Cook has not been included in the squad. Former Stars bowler Liam Bowe gets a call-up but Gurinder Sandhu, the former Aussie ODI quick, returns from injury and is likely to beat him for a spot.

With the bat, Alex Hales and Usman Khawaja have disappointed up front and it has been left to Callum Ferguson to dig them out of holes. They need another batter to put his hand up.

Probable XI Hales, Khawaja, Ferguson, Ross, Gilkes, Morris, Green, Sams, Nair, Sandhu, Tremain

Heat unconvincing

Pre-tournament favourites Brisbane Heat will reckon they have finally found a hot streak after thrashing Hobart Hurricanes last time out. They made 212 - their highest score - at the Bellerive Oval and despite Hobart reaching 181, the result rarely looked in doubt.

Still, it will have done little to dispel the belief that Brisbane are one-dimensional. They can bat, but can't bowl.



It could be worse than that. Unless Chris Lynn gets a score they seem woefully short on batting, placing all their faith in that top three.

Pressure was taken off Lynn thanks to a knock from Max Bryant, who finally produced an innings of note. He is listed here in one of the worst top-bat wagers you can have.

Probable XI Banton, Bryant, Lynn, Renshaw, Cutting, Perison, Prestwidge, Lalor, Steketee, Laughlin, Zahir

Toss important

The Showground is a bat-first venue. More than 60% of matches have been won by the team defending. Despite Stars bucking that trend last week, it's a no-brainer for the skipper who calls correctly. The average score is 162. In 50% of matches 160 is busted. The highest score is 189 and the highest chase 173.

Hosts the value

The match odds market can barely split these two - Thunder are [1.90] and Heat [2.02]. We can't agree given our concerns about Heat being one-trick ponies.

Despite Thunder struggling under pressure at game's end - note also how Strikers' Rashid Khan almost stunned them with a late flurry - they at least give a sense of gameplan and brains. Heat are all brawn and little else.

If the toss goes their way, Thunder should be capable of busting that 160 mark and then putting an expert squeeze on Heat's batsmen with Green leading the way.

Lynn in the zone

Ferguson is one of the top five most reliable hitters in the top bat market. That might be because one of his team-mates, Alex Hales, is on the opposite list, here. The secret is out with Ferguson and Sportsbook go 11/4. Hales is 7/2. Usman Khawaja is overrated at 15/8 jolly. For Heat, Lynn is the correct favourite but the 12/5 isn't short enough. That's well within our hitting zone with two-year data suggesting he should be a 2/1 chance.

Sixes could fly

Betfair Sportsbook go 4/5 over 10.5 sixes for the match. The Showground has a decent reputation for big hitting. In 20 matches, that mark has been busted ten times. Two of those were between Thunder and Heat. There might be an edge on under fours at 23.5. Sportsbook go even money and it's been a winner 12 times. On the fours markets, Thunder are fair favourites at 4/5 to beat Heat, the pair average 12.1 and 11.4 per game respectively over the last two years.