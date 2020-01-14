Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Renegades: Get ready for Fergie time

Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Renegades

Wednesday 15 January 07.10

Thunder fighting

The Thunder did superbly to win last time out against Hobart Hurricanes, keeping their nerve in a tight chase. It was all the more impressive for not allowing the loss of Chris Green to get to them.

Green has been banned for an illegal action and although he could play as a batsman, it seems unlikely that he will play again in the tournament. The chase of 166 at one point looked beyond them but Thunder have a habit of making things close. They neither win nor lose in convincing fashion.

The success over Hobart was their fourth of the season. If they can squeeze out another two from their final five matches their run rate is in the black and that could be enough for a play-off. They still need more from Usman Khawaja, though, on a consistent basis.

Possible XI Hales, Khawaja, Ferguson, Ross, Gilkes, Morris, Sams, Nair, Tremain, Dogget, Bowe.

Renegades in a state

Renegades, who are 0-9, have taken a leaf from Jozi Stars of the Mzansi Super League. Both defended their title with all the vim and vigour of a month-old dishcloth. And yes, it's stinking the place out.

In fact all Renegades have achieved is to get weaker as the tournament has progressed, which exposes their appetite for the defence. Some achievement that. Losing Harry Gurney, a premier death bowler, was a blow but replacing him with Samit Patel? Particularly baffling as they already had a similar stple of player in Mohammad Nabi ready to join.

The Renegades appear to have had the stuffing knocked out of them before a ball was bowled. Pakistan pair Faheem Ashraf and Usman Shinwari couldn't make it after all. To compound the issues, Aaron Finch and Kane Richardson have departed for Australia three-game ODI tour of India.

Probable XI Marsh, Harris, Webster, Cooper, Christian, Nabi, Harper, Patel, Sutherland, Boyce, Mennie

Manuka is honey for bats

There have been only five Big Bash matches played at the Manuka Oval. They have produced a cumulative run rate of 8.65 so it is fair to reckon that batting is good. Indeed, in four of those matches more than 160 was busted. Two of them saw 180 breached. Thunder were unfortunate not to beat Strikers there earlier this campaign. They had made a rollicking start in pursuit of 162 and had four more balls been bowled before bushfire smoke called a halt, the points were theirs on D-L.

Hosts strong in chase

Surely the Renegades cannot be bad enough to lose ten in a row? Maybe, maybe not but in terms of T20 history, short though it is, the Reneagdes sequence would be described as a mere blip by some true horror shows. Sydney Thunder are squirming in their seat right now, looking sheepish.

The Thunder lost 19 straight between 2011 and 2014. That's the third-worst record. Top, or perhaps bottom, of the pile are Quetta Bears with an eye-watering 27 straight losses. The Renegades currently don't even make the worst 19.

Not that such facts are going to convince you to bet them. Nor is the extremely mean [2.24]. Thunder are likely to see decent support at [1.74], particularly if they chase considering, in the field, the Renegades have the discipline of a three-year old after a sherbet dip.

Marsh value

With no Finch, Shaun Marsh has little to beat for top Renegades bat. We've said this before. Those with short memories will recall Marsh was our wager for honours against the Strikers last time out. He had the win in his pocket when he had made his way to 21. Even more galling was the subsequent collapse to 101 all out and it wasn't enough. Keep the faith at Sportsbook's 2/1. We're also ready to go to war with Callum Ferguson. Ferguson has been a rock for Thunder this term and he looks due to notch after two games where backers were let down.

