Sydney Sixers v Hobart Hurricanes: Hosts can prove too good for brittle Hurricanes

Sydney Sixers v Hobart Hurricanes

Thursday, 08:10 GMT

Live on BT Sport

Both of these sides lost their previous match but the gulf between them is clear from both the points table and their performances. Sixers are in second, needing one win from five to be sure of a play-off spot. Hurricanes are second bottom, needing at least three wins from five, perhaps four.

Sixers remain strong title contenders

Don't read anything into the end of Sixers' five-match winning run. They never had a prayer once Marcus Stoinis got going for the dominant Stars.

Previous comments about their balance - combining depth and variety with bat, sharing the wickets around - still apply. One negative on the latter front is the loss of Josh Hazelwood to international duty, having already lost Sean Abbott. Tom Curran remains in contention for top wicket-taker honours.

Hobart struggling to compete with the bat

It is hard to say anything positive about Hurricanes, who slumped to 98 all out last time at home to Scorchers. Losing D'Arcy Short to international duty has crippled the batting. Only two others have made a fifty in the competition to date.

Brisbane Heat's Lynn-inspired 209 earlier in the tournament was way beyond the norm at the SCG. It was only the second time 180 had been breached in the first innings in 15 Big Bash matches here. Two-thirds of those totals came in below 160.

Toss all-important with chasing a big advantage

Indeed, batting first is a distinct disadvantage. Eleven of those 15 matches were won by the chasers, making the toss all-important. Taking the [1.65] pre-match odds about Sixers is therefore fraught with risk.

Nevertheless, the hosts are an obvious pick. Hurricanes don't look likely to post anything big and, even if their bowlers do the damage instead, Sixers have the depth to stay competitive. The betting often moves wildly after the toss, so I'll place an order to back them at [2.2] in-running.

Silk and Rose recommended for top bat honours

Josh Philippe is rightly favourite to top-score for Sixers but any of their top-five are very plausible. 9/1 about Jordan Silk looks too big.

There may be mileage in guessing Hobart's fluctuating order. Openers Matthew Wade and Caleb Jewell are top-rated at 21/10 and 4/1 respectively but there are numerous permutations below that. Struggling David Miller was out for a duck at three last time.

Given their propensity to collapse, Clive Rose could be the value at 35/1. He's batted at seven in the last two matches, has already top-scored with 32 in an earlier match and boasts the best strike-rate in the team.

