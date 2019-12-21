Sydney Sixers v Brisbane Heat: Sixers appeal in the chase

Sydney Sixers v Brisbane Heat

Friday 20 December 08.10

TV: live on BT Sport

Looking to hit back

Sixers really should be 2-0. After a strong opening show against Perth Scorchers all the hard work had been done against Hobart Hurricanes.

They had bowled superbly to keep the Hurricanes to 129-9, a tremendous effort considering Hobart bust 160 batting first more than 80% of the time. And the game was in their pocket with Josh Philippe and James Vince both 'in' at 48 for one.

But they collapsed horribly to the spin of Qais Ahmed, who took four for 12. It's the sort of implosion that is likely to cause issues further down the line whenever they come against a decent spinner. A seed has been planted.

Probable XI Hughes, Philippe, Vince, Henriques, Silk, Kerr, Curran, Abbott, Dwarshius, O'Keefe, Bird

Heat in trouble

Heat have been predictably tepid, losing their first two. But the weakness that was supposed to damn their challenge hasn't been their undoing. Then bowling has been okay. It's the batting that has been the issue.

Conceding 172 against Thunder and 167 against Stars shouldn't have worried Heat too much. They probably thought that was good work because they have placed faith in a strong top three of Tom Banton, Max Bryant and Chris Lynn.

But they have faltered badly in both chases. The loss to Stars last time was probably the worst as Banton, with his first fifty, had given them a terrific platform. Unfortunately the middle order is too weak

Probable XI Banton, Bryant, Lynn, Renshaw, Heazlett, Cutting, Peirson, Lalor, Laughlin, Swepson, Zahir Khan

SCG tricky

At the SCG 149 is the average first-innings score and teams are busting more than 160 less than 50% of the time. There's a toss bias, too, with a shade of more than 60% of teams winning chasing in the last four seasons.

Sixers chase supreme

The planets are coming into line nicely for this contest. We have two teams with characteristics which make the toss crucial, and a venue to match.

The Sixers are much more reliable batting second, which made their collapse against Hurricanes all the more surprising. Their win rate is 64% (last four seasons). Up against a Beat team who are not to be trusted defending, Sixers should be a strong wager with the toss their way.

Brisbane's win rate over the same period is 33% as they have consistently struggled to keep things tight in the field when the pressure is on in a chase. We've seen nothing so far to suggest that trend will be busted.

What if Heat chase? It is true that the bias will work for either team batting second but we have such a downer on Heat that we'll struggle to play. The market looks likely to make this a choice affair so Sydney [1.91] is good.

Lynn promoted?

Bryant, who opens alongside Banton, is yet to top score in a Bash innings. Perhaps it will only be a matter of time. Chris Lynn's win rate is down to 30% after two failures and it will be interesting to see how long Heat persist with him at and Bryant at Nos 2 and 3 respectively. A switch around might not be far off.

Sixers Philippe, our big wager of the tournament, has a win rate of 17% from 16 matches. But bear in mind he's only recently been promoted to open.

For top bowler bets, Sean Abbott had a 37% win rate before a ball was bowled. But Tom Curran looks like being their preferred death bowler with Ben Dwarshius this term meaning his wickets tally could be hit.

