Sydney Sixers v Adelaide Strikers: Hosts marginally preferred at new venue

Sydney Sixers v Adelaide Strikers

Sunday, 07:40 GMT

Live on BT Sport

Sixers look strong title contenders

Four wins from six matches so far put Sydney Sixers firmly in contention and there's good reason to think they'll stay there. Batting is strong and deep, as Jordan Silk demonstrated in a good chase against Renegades last time.

The loss of gun bowler Sean Abbott to injury and, soon, international duty, is a blow but not necessarily ruinous. Both runs and wickets are already spread nicely throughout the side. Tom Curran is also in contention for top tournament wicket-taker with nine - and Josh Hazelwood now steps up.

Strikers still in contention

Strikers' unbeaten run came to an end last time in a narrow defeat to Thunder. They're still bang in contention, a point behind today's opponents with a game in hand. With 409 runs combined from just five matches, Jake Weatherald and Alex Carey have been the stars.

As ever, Rashid Khan will be pivotal to their chances but the Afghan wizard played a contrary role last time. After conceding 19 in an over, his late heroics with the bat nearly saved the game.

For once, I'm afraid there is no advice regarding run totals. The c.Exx Coffs International Stadium is making its Big Bash debut and has only seen occasional domestic cricket. At this stage, we can only guess.

Sixers may have slight all-round edge

Indeed, this isn't an easy match to predict. There is little to choose between the two sides on position, current form or even pedigree. I do prefer Sixers at [2.14] on the grounds that they appear slightly stronger all-round but that is a marginal call, without any extra clues regarding the pitch or any toss bias. Keep stakes low.

Picking a top runscorer for Sixers isn't straightforward either. Four batsmen have passed 100 for the tournament already - the 3/1 about Philippe as opener is fair, as is 15/2 about Silk, who bats down at number five.

Rashid good value with bat, less so with ball

Weatherald is 13/5 favourite for Strikers and, as an opener, a preferable bet to Carey at 11/4. Rashid isn't bad value at 20/1. The top runscorer is often won with less than 40 - he is perfectly capable of a late cameo.

Alternatively, Rashid may be worth opposing for Top Strikers Wicket Taker - with 2/1 very short in what is generally an open market. Although he hasn't taken many yet, Billy Stanlake has a decent return in T20s and is liable to deliver at some point.

Follow Paul on Twitter @paulmotty