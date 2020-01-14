Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Stars: Table-toppers face sternest challenge yet

Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Stars

Wednesday 15 January, 10:10 GMT

TV: Live on BT Sport 1

Stars do not have history on their side

The Melbourne Stars may be riding a wave of endorphins after eight wins from nine matches and a thumping win over the Sydney Sixers having made more than 200 at the G. They have installed themselves as 5/4 favourites to take the title. However, if they are to go one better than last year, when city rivals the Renegades felled them at the last hurdle, they are going to have to prove that they can do something they have not done for three years almost to the day: beat the Perth Scorchers.

If you do flick back far enough to find the last time the Stars triumphed against the Scorchers, you'll find it was match in which Perth were reduced to 34/5 (weirdly, the exact same batting collapse had happened 12 months before in the same fixture) by Ben Hilfenhaus and former Western Australian Michael Beer before posting a total that was well short of defendable.

Marcus Stoinis, a 5/1 favourite for the Man of the Match award, hit the winning runs that day, coming in at five and launching Ashton Agar over his head for six with Kevin Pietersen standing at the other end. Stoinis has since moved up to open and become the senior player in the line-up, smashing a record-breaking 147 off just 79 balls last time he walked to the crease. Having missed the World Cup through injury and then failed to regain his ODI place, it was a timely reminder for the Australia selectors of what they are missing. With that sort of firepower still in their line-up and the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Nick Larkin and Hilton Cartwright all present and in some, albeit varying levels, of nick, they are 5/8 favourites to overturn their history against the Scorchers, but with little value in backing them.

Scorchers have shootout potential

The Optus Stadium has not been a happy hunting ground for bowlers so far this season. Of the eight batting innings completed there, only one has failed to top 170. It is unsurprising that they have the best average run-rate in the competition (8.60) when you consider that they have played on that track four times, a stat that should give them hope of being able to go toe-to-toe with the Big Bash's second-fastest scoring outfit.

They may be 13/10 underdogs in this battle but that is more of a reflection on the form of the Stars than the Scorchers own fortunes. After all, they come in on the back of three consecutive wins and each with a different star player: it was Liam Livingstone who made 59 off 39 to give them the perfect start against the Renegades, Mitchell Marsh pulverised the Heat with 93 off 41 and Josh Inglis made 73 off 46 to claim the Man of the Match award in thrashing the Hobart Hurricanes.

They are weakened by the absence of Agar, who is in India playing in a three-match ODI series, but they have started to discover some depth in their bowling attack. Having been the worst spin attack in the country a year ago, they have added Fawad Ahmed (11 wickets at 22.72, economy rate 6.94) and even look to be able to cope with the absence of Agar.

Lancashire fans might have been surprised to see Livingstone unused with the ball in the opening four games but he now has four wickets in four innings bowled and an economy rate of under seven. It goes to show that it really does take a village and I think they may be the team with enough stars to outshoot the Stars. (Sorry.)

Richardson vs Maxwell

There will be plenty of eyes on Haris Rauf, the breakout star of the tournament, as he gets his first chance to bowl with the extra bounce of the Optus, but the Scorchers have a speedster of their own in Jhye Richardson. Finally fully fit, the 23-year-old is firing on all cylinders with nine wickets in his last three games, including the scalps of Aaron Finch, Matthew Wade and David Miller. It's not a bad little list.

His match-up with Maxwell is of obvious interest, and there is previous. Despite claiming to be good mates off the field, the two Australia outcasts went toe-to-toe in the Marsh One Day Cup in September. Maxwell smashed him for three sixes over the short boundary at the WACA, but Richardson fired back with some pacey bouncers and a few sharp words. "Throwdowns," Maxwell called them. "Throwdowns that hit you in the head," Richardson riposted. Expect the Scorchers to ask their man to bowl as fast and as angry as he can - and back him at 11/4 to top their wickets chart.

