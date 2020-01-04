Perth Scorchers v Hobart Hurricanes: Hosts to boss the sixes market

Perth Scorchers v Hobart Hurricanes

Sunday January 5, 10:40

TV: live on BT Sport 1

Englishmen doing a job at the Scorchers

The Scorchers are the Jekyll and Hyde of the Big Bash. It's not just that they've had a mixed set of results two wins and three losses, it's the manner of those wins and losses.

One day they're being bowled out for just 126 chasing 174 against the Sydney Six, the next they're doing a similar thing to the Brisbane Heat, setting them 150 to win and bowling them out for 109.

Their two English imports have done pretty well. Liam Livingstone has 112 runs from four knocks but that doesn't paint the whole picture. It's his excellent strike rate of 177 that makes him so valuable to the side. He's there to blast away at the top and that's exactly what he's been doing.

Chris Jordan has been good, too. He's the team's highest wicket-taker on eight and is going at a pretty respectable 8.23 runs an over. Spinner Fawad Alem has been excellent; seven wickets at 7.1 an over suggest the Scorchers made a good investment when they prised him away from the Thunder.

Faulkner out, D'Arcy Short about to leave

The Hurricanes lost to the Brisbane Heat on Friday thanks to another brilliant knock from Chris Lynn. They won't be the last side to be on the wrong end of some Lynnsanity so no disgrace there.

What is of perhaps greater concern to the Hurricanes is the injury to James Faulkner. His days as a 'finisher' are probably over but he's an extremely important part of their bowling line-up. He can be expensive at times but he normally takes wickets.

They'll be pretty disappointed with the efforts of David Miller so far. A South Africa and IPL stalwart, he's just not got going yet. With two wins from five matches, a really poor net run rate and with D'Arcy Short about to leave for Australia duty, this is a match they really need to win.

Can't really trust either side

The Scorchers are [1.87].

The Optus Stadium is a slightly strange wicket to play on with extremely high scores posted at times, while at other times it' s not easy batting at all, particularly in the chase.

Twice the Scorchers have fallen apart chasing 157 and 174 respectively so it's a bit dangerous to side with the Mitch Marsh's men pre-toss because they've had trouble chasing here.

But the absence of Faulkner leaves a pretty big hole in the Hurricanes' line-up and no-one is in particularly great form with the bat, so we're not sure we want to chance the visitors, either.

For interest's sake, the Hurricanes have won the last three times these two have met but the Scorchers won the three before that.

Scorchers with the edge on sixes market

Sometimes a good starting point when betting on a market like this is to just look at the players themselves. All of Liam Livingstone, Mitch Marsh, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner and Ashton Agar are natural six-hitters while for Hobart it's only really Short and Miller (below) for whom maximums are a normal shot.

Short hasn't been at his usual explosive self of late, his somewhat pedestrian 25 off 24 balls last time out chasing a big score a good example of that. Miller hasn't got going at all as we've discussed already. The latter has three sixes so far and the former just two. Remarkably, it's spinner and tail-ender Clive Rose who has the most with four, scored during a couple of desperate bottom order slogs.

Livingstone and Marsh have nine each for the Scorchers, which is four more between them than the Hurricanes as a whole for the season, from the same five matches. It's 22 for the hosts plays 14 for the visitors.

In a match where there are lots of bets that look decent at first glance but aren't quite as solid picks when you really analyse them, backing the Scorchers for the most sixes may be the best one at evens.

Livingstone a bet, I presume?

Back to Liam Livingstone. So far he has one win in the top batsman market which was courtesy of his 69 off 26 against the Adelaide Strikers, which on the night wasn't quite enough to get them over the line.

That's not much in terms of wins albeit from an admittedly small sample but he always scores extremely quickly and of course, he opens. That might be of particular significance in this match because the Hurricanes' bowling isn't great and the two openers might really be able to tuck in. It's also significant because the Hurricanes may post a low score first up meaning threats down the order like Marsh or Turner don't get much of a bat.

His 10/3 is bigger than fellow opener Josh Inglis' 3/1 and for those reasons he's worth a punt.

