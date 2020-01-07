Melbourne Stars v Sydney Thunder: Two Stars for the match gong

Melbourne Stars v Sydney Thunder

Wednesday January 8, 08:10

Live on BT Sport 1

Stars on a winning streak

The Stars are in that sort of mood where whatever the conditions, the venue, the par score or anything else is, they're finding a way to win.



Last time out it was a nerveless chase of just 143 that saw them pick up yet another victory, this time against the hapless Renegades.

Spin twins Adam Zampa and Sandeep Lamichhane were both miserly with the ball while also taking five wickets between them and it was left to Marcus Stoinis to marshall a simple-looking chase, which they did with ease.

There was another entertaining cameo from Glenn Maxwell, who hit 40 off just 32 balls to make sure it didn't go down to the final over.

The latest news is that Englishman Pat Brown, who was meant to come in for Dale Steyn in a few days' time, has been ruled out of the whole Big Bash through injury and that they are looking for a replacement.

I'm not sure why they're bothering. In uncapped Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf, they have the third-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 10, despite only playing three games, when most have played six. Just play him every game from now on rather than rotating.

Ferguson needs more support

The Thunder are fourth from eight and that should come as no surprise given that's exactly what they are: a good side but not a great one.



On Monday they were on the wrong end of a rain-reduced match that was simply a big slog over a few overs where a good knock from the Heat's Tom Banton was the difference between the two sides.

Callum Ferguson is not only their captain but also their leading batsman, a calm and wise presence in that batting order at three who has been excellent and is a contender for Big Bash top runscorer honours.

They need more from their two star openers, though. Usman Khawaja and Alex Hales have just three fifties between them in seven games and with not much to speak of in the lower middle-order, they'll need lots more runs from those two to secure a Play-off place.

Stars too short, Thunder can't be trusted

The Stars are [1.69] to win the game and that's no surprise.

What's the Thunder's best chance of winning? Probably batting second, hoping the Stars go at it a little too aggressively up top and posting something around the 160 mark, which hopefully Ferguson can chase after a good start from those two openers we mentioned.

That's a lot of things that need to go their way to be in the game. Posting around 160 themselves is never likely to be enough. You get a Stoinis or a Ben Dunk out and in come the likes of Maxell, Nic Maddison or Hilton Cartwright in to finish the job.

If it's that hard to make a case for the outsiders, then we won't. A price of around [1.8] may have been a play on the favourites' instead but [1.69] is too short for this format, unless you've been winning this competition several times before. Which of course the Stars haven't.

Ferguson the obvious choice

There's no good reason why it's Usman Khawaja who's favourite to be Thunder top batsman at 12/5 rather than Callum Ferguson at 13/5, other than the fact that he's an opener. Ferguson has 104 more runs than him and three wins from seven in this market. Khawaja has no wins at all, although on two occasions he was admittedly quite unlucky to miss out when getting over 60 runs only to be pipped by a team-mate.

Alex Hales hasn't quite yet found his groove and as Ed Hawkins points out, is one to avoid on the top batsmen market anyway.

With the Thunder's middle-order being arguably the weakest in the competition, skipper Ferguson really might not have much to beat.

Couple of stars for MOM honours

This is one of the trickier matches we've had so far with most of the prices being what they should be and a suspicion that the Stars may pretty much boss the match from start to finish.

At least there are always some interesting options on the man-of-the-match market. If we take the view that the Stars really should win and that the man-of-the-match comes from the winning side 95% of the time, then a good strategy might be to split stakes between two of the Stars' players.

Marcus Stoinis is an obvious place to start. He has been remarkably consistent, passing fifty three times in six games. Anytime you pass fifty in this format you've got a chance at the match gong so the 6/1 about him will do us just fine.

As will the 12/1 about Haris Rauf. Three matches, 10 wickets, an economy rate of 5.91 and one MOM award already which could easily have been two after he took 3/24 against the Thunder earlier in the competition. Sound like a 12/1 shot? If this was a big name like Mohammad Amir, Pat Cummins or Jofra Archer with those sort of figures, he'd probably be half that price is too good to turn down.

