Melbourne Stars v Sydney Sixers: Maxwell's on form, your bowlers are terrified

Melbourne Stars v Sydney Sixers

Sunday January 12, 08:10 GMT

Live on BT Sport 1

Hard to look past the Stars

There are two ways to look at the Melbourne Stars: they are either a team who, when they misfire with the bat, keep getting lucky when Glenn Maxwell comes off, or they are a balanced line-up who know that there is more than one way to win a game of cricket. They are now 17/10 to win the whole tournament, so you can see which way the market is leaning.

It is true that the one defeat the Stars have suffered this season was when Maxwell fell with 28 needed off 16 and had already made 43 off 25. Had he stayed in, they might have triumphed and he would have conducted another great escape act after the skilled Strikers bowling line-up had tied them up early on.

That is the Maxwell factor and sometimes it doesn't come off - but it also has a significant impact on the game.

Opener Marcus Stoinis is the tournament's top-scorer with 331 runs in eight innings but his strike rate is under 120: no other player inside the top 20 has batted so slowly. It is a sign that the Stars are playing to their strengths by taking the chase deep and then deploying Project Maxwell. Only once has it failed, making his absence from the Australian ODI tour of India even more surprising. The Stars will thank the selectors for his omission though.

Despite having the top two run-scorers in their ranks, it is not necessarily the batting that has won the Stars seven out of eight games. Their average run-rate of 8.13 ranks them only fourth in the tournament but no other team has restricted their opponents to less than 7.5 runs per over. Maxwell himself has played a role but the emergence of Haris Rauf, who is going at less than a run a ball and has 14 wickets in just five games, has turned a good attack into a great one.

Dale Steyn can hardly get in the team, Adam Zampa's Australia call-up has been taken in their stride thanks to the form of Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane and Nathan Coulter-Nile remains a multi-talented a valuable asset. They might not feel valuable at 3/5 but it is a valid reflection of how rounded this line-up is, even against their nearest challengers.

Finding a way

The Sixers have not always convinced as a team this season, with a stumble when the finishing line looms into sight their calling card at times. However, they have, on all but two occasions, got the W and come into this game on a five-game winning streak.

They are a bowler down with Sean Abbott unavailable. He would not have played anyway after being called up by Australia, a symptom of his excellent form for Sydney, but he picked up a side injury that is currently keeping him out of action at domestic and international level. It means they will lean even more heavily on Tom Curran, something the English fast bowler will no doubt relish after the virtuosic performance against the Thunder handed them a dramatic Super Over victory.

But for me the silent star, perhaps because he is so often outshone by Curran and Abbott, is Lloyd Pope, 10/3 to top his team in the wickets column.

The leg-spinner already has 10 wickets, Rashid Khan is the only slow bowler with more, and relishes attacks coming after him. He will enjoy the right-hander-heavy Stars batting line-up (just as Samit Patel) turning it in the same direction, did as the Renegades tried to overcome the Stars. But I still find the Sixers, whose batting has pretty much been Josh Philippe or bust, a difficult team to back here at 11/8.

Maxwell smacks well

I could honestly talk about Maxwell all day and few shoulders bear the weight of my money more easily. He is rated at just 6/1 to take the Man of the Match award, something that is partially boosted by his double-chance factor, his 16 overs have gone at just 6.87, but we're more interested in his batting. His 18 sixes in eight innings top the tournament and only teammate Stoinis has more runs, so 12/1 seems like a ludicrously generous price to back him as the top match run-scorer.