Melbourne Stars v Perth Scorchers: Time to take it to the Max

Stars set to fall?

Melbourne Stars are charging towards top spot in the league. But cracks are beginning to appear in their pace-bowling stocks.

Haris Rauf has been so exceptional that Pakistan have called him up for their three-game series against Bangladesh. Jackson Coleman, whose left-arm darts were hugely impressive last time out against the Scorchers, has a side strain. It means having started the campaign with, among others, four pacers of high quality available at different times in their roster - Dale Steyn and Pat Brown the others - they're now down to zero.

Stars are now working out whether to call up a replacement for Rauf - who misses the rest of the ladder campaign but would be available for the qualifying match for the final on January 31 - or to pick a new player with immediate availability.

Nic Maddinson returns to the squad after a shoulder injury but it would be a major surprise if he played again after the Stoinis-Cartwright opening combination's success.

Probable XI Stoinis, Cartwright, Dunk, Maxwell, Larkin, Gotch, Coulter-Nile, Worrall, Morris, Lamichhane



Scorchers running hot

Perth Scorchers are raging against the dying of their burning reputation. Despite a horror season last term, a huge player drain, the loss of coach Justin Langer and having to come up with new plans on a new pitch after moving from the Waca, they are on a surge with three wins on their last four.

True, the Stars hammered them in their last outing but wins over the Renegades, Hurricanes and Heat came at exactly the right time. One more success in their last four should put them in the mix for the top five. Then it will come down to run rate.

It's difficult to understand their success, although we'd be saying that if they were being unsuccessful. The pace attack is packed with quality and yet they're consistently going round the park. Mitchell Marsh and the emerging Josh

Inglis, finally nailing some scores, are working overtime. The loss of Ashton Turner and Ashton Agar to Australia hurts them.

Possible XI Inglis, Livingstone, Green, M Marsh, Bancroft, David, Morgan, Jordan, Richardson, Paris, Ahmed.

Be aware of 'G bias

The 'G has a significant toss bias that needs to be factored into wagers and staking plans. The chaser is taking the points more than 60% of the time in the last five seasons.Not surprisingly, the average score over the same period is 156 and only 39% of first innings see more than 160 busted first. Perth may be expensive in the field but they are potent and getting against Stars for a big one, there could be some cheap lays at the 170 mark, is not a bad move.

Need more in Perth price

Considering the loss of Rauf, not to mention key players like Peter Handscomb and Adam Zampa who are with Australia, and that toss bias you could be forgiven for not rushing to get with Stars at [1.70].

Still, it is a surprise that Stars are not in the [1.60] region considering the eight-wicket hammering they dished out to Scorchers only a few days ago. Indeed, with Scorchers at [2.30] the price are identical. No movement for recency? No movement for home advantage?

It has to be the Rauf factor. If we can get a bit of movement in the Perth price to [2.40] and the toss in their favour, they are worth the risk.

Don't miss Maxwell

Marcus Stoinis's record-breaking 147 against Sydney Sixers and the consecutive top-bat effort against Perth that followed sees the Stars opener go off at 2/1 for too bat. Some might say that's not skinny enough. But Stoinis' run and the layers reacting to keep hoim on side is good news for those aware that Glenn Maxwell still boasts a superior record on the market. There is no way he should be as big as 7/2. It was only three games ago Maxwell was copping as he took Stars home against cross-town rivals Renegades. It's a big price.