Melbourne Stars v Melbourne Renegades: Zampa can heap misery on champions

Melbourne Stars v Melbourne Renegades

Saturday 4 January, 08:10 GMT

Live on BT Sport 2

A Renegades nightmare

When this re-run of last year's final was put into the diary just a few days into the new year, the Melbourne Renegades will have pinpointed it as an opportunity to reinforce their credentials as defending champions. As it is, they are still desperately searching for their first victory of the competition and the pre-tournament 6/1 shots to win again (they are 40/1 now) have so far put up the worst title defence in Australian sport this century.

In fairness, they haven't been getting smashed out of the park every time and on paper, the team appeared to have improved since last year. The addition of Shaun Marsh should have given their batting some much-needed extra depth and they retained Harry Gurney and Kane Richardson. The latter, the top wicket-taker in BBL by a mile last year, is not quite such a runaway leader but does already have eight victims and has a staggering economy of 6.05 - unsurprisingly, he is 4/11 favourite to finish top of the Renegades wicket column next month too.

The problem has been a lack of support, with leg-spinner Cameron Boyce averaging a wicket per match, Gurney failing to rediscover his best form and fellow overseas Richard Gleeson without a victim in his last three appearances. When you add that the Renegades are a team who only passed 160 twice in last year's group stage, it's hard to see where a win is coming from.

They have only beaten the Stars five times in 16 BBL meetings, and although that victory in the final back in February is perhaps more valuable than any other, they are still rightly 6/5 underdogs to pick up their first victory.

Stars come home in fine fettle

The Stars have yet to play at their spiritual home, the MCG, this season but it has helped them to the top of the table with four wins from five. The favourites have lived up to that tag with a balanced side that added star quality over the off-season in the likes of Dale Steyn and more significantly Nathan Coulter-Nile.

They were strangled in the middle overs in last year's final, failing chase 146 despite having been 93 for none and having a star-studded middle order led by Glenn Maxwell. The Stars skipper is back after a mental health break and his 83 off 39 balls confirmed his return to form. We have some unique strokeplay from the Australian who is the 11/2 joint favourite to take the man of the match award at the MCG.

But for all Maxwell's incredible firepower, it has been the consistency of Marcus Stoinis that has been the rock on which the Stars' form has been built. He has recorded double figures in every innings, passed 20 in all bar one and notched two half-centuries. He and Nic Maddison are one of the most reliable opening partnerships in the BBL and if they can stack up against Aaron Finch and Sam Harper, who found some form against the Sixers, it will go a long way to turning the 7/10 Stars into winners on Saturday.

Zampa just the sort

I was all geared up to get behind Haris Rauf as the top bowler in this match with his 10 wickets in three games at 5.91, having been plucked from grade cricket to replace an unfit Dale Steyn. However, he has been dropped after a controversial throat-slitting celebration to leave the market considerably more open.

The Renegades have shown a weakness to leg spin though with Fawad Ahmed, Rashid Khan and Lloyd Pope all having success so far this season, with big grounds also a running theme in those performances. Adam Zampa has been in good form and is attractively priced at 7/2 to be the Stars' top wicket-taker on the enormous outfield at the MCG.