Melbourne Stars v Hobart Hurricanes: Stars skipper to help engineer another win

Melbourne Stars v Hobart Hurricanes

Sunday 22 December, 03:45

TV: live on BT Sport 1

Maxwell brilliance secures perfect start

Quite a few talking points from their impressive win over the Brisbane Heat. Pacemen Dale Steyn (pictured below) and Nathan Coulter-Nile both missed out with minor injuries so it will be interesting to see who makes way when one or both are declared fit to play.

The smart money would be on Clint Hinchcliffe being one of them with Haris Rauf probably the other. That would be pretty harsh on Rauf though after his four overs returned two wickets for just 20 runs but it's hard to see who else could be left out to allow those two big names to come into the side.

There was also a somewhat curious decision to bat Ben Dunk down at six. Dunk has opened the batting in this format pretty much his whole career and is fresh from an excellent spell in the Msanzi Super League as an opener. So quite why the Stars' management saw things differently and opened with Nic Maddison is something only they will know.

In the end it didn't matter much either way because Glenn Maxwell's brilliant 83 off 39 gave the Heat a total of 167 that was too steep for Chris Lynn and co.

Hurricanes blowing strong after strange game

Normally when the Hurricanes win it tends to be in a high-scoring game where they hit more boundaries than their opponents.

It was a very different sort of win to usual then when they got the better of the Sydney Sixers down in Alice Springs. On a tough, two-paced wicket they managed to muster together 129 runs, mostly due to an extremely sensible and well-judged 51 by D'Arcy Short, which in the end proved to be more than enough.

Of course, it helps when you have a top-class wrist-spinner like Qais Ahmed to count on. The Afghan twirler took four wickets for just 12 runs and you're not going to lose many matches where one of your bowlers does that.



Look to the Stars

The Stars are [1.75] and you really have to wonder why they're not any shorter. As Ed argues, they've finally found the right balance to the side, recruited well in terms of overseas signings and are blessed with a load of batsmen who are either in the Australian limited-overs sides or were in it until recently.

The Hurricanes' big trump card is Short but anything he can do, the likes of Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis can do as well. The impact of Ahmed may be a little countered by the fact that the likes of Maxwell, Peter Handscomb and Dunk are all pretty good players of spin.

Mind you, the Hurricanes beat the Stars twice last year in the Group Stages. What matters though is that the Stars beat them win the semis when the pressure was on. Crucially, the Stars look a far better team this time round and [1.75] is one of the better value prices you'll get about a favourite this tournament.

Maxwell could the match-winner again

Maxwell famously opted out of completing a recent T20 Series for Australia recently to deal with mental health issues. Whatever they were, he clearly sorted them out if his knock the other day is anything to go by. He was left out of the ODI squad who are touring India with the Selectors making it perfectly clear that was due to poor ODI form rather than his other issues. What it means is that he can fully focus on the Stars in this BBL campaign and that might just be the best-case scenario given the circumstances.



First impressions are that five might be a little low in the order for him to be batting but it's probably more a case that he'll bat wherever he likes on a game-by-game basis, depending on the circumstances. If he does carry on batting there, it will limit his chances of being top scorer too often, something he also did in that semi-final we were just talking about.

But he's certainly worth a bet to pick up a second man-of-the-match award for the season here at 7/1.

It is however impossible to ignore the claims of Short for the match gong.

His knock of 51, which rewarded us as backers of him to be his side's top batsman, was almost as important as Ahmed's spell with the ball. He could well have been MOM on Friday morning in that match.

Remember those two wins over the Stars in the Group Stages last year? He was man-of-the-match in both of them. One on the back of an unbeaten 96 and the other after an all-round performance where he hit a brisk 34 after taking 2-23 off four overs, in a somewhat rare appearance as a bowler. We don't want to put all our eggs in one basket so if the Hurricanes are to win this, there's a good chance that will be down to Short, so he's a good saver of sorts at 6/1.