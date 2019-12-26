Melbourne Stars v Adelaide Strikers: Stars face toughest test of credentials

Melbourne Stars v Adelaide Strikers

Friday 27 December, 08:10

Live on BT Sport

Steyn and Coulter-Nile in

Melbourne Stars are two from two and it is ominous for the rest of the league that, for the first time, they are likely to pair Nathan Coulter-Nile and Dale Steyn.

Unfortunately that means Harris Rauf, who took five wickets in the victory over Hobart Hurricanes last time out, is not included in the squad. It is a switch from spin to pace, then. Against Hobart, Stars bowled 14 out of 16 overs of tweak. Rauf will be important when Adam Zampa goes on Australia duty.

The batting is strong. Each of the top five is interchangeable. Glenn Maxwell could open or bat at No 5, likewise Stoinis et al. This flexibility will be considered a strength but it might be best for them to work out sharpish each other's riles and stick to them.

Possible XI Maddinson, Stoinis, Maxwell, Handscomb, Dunk, Cartwright, Hinchcliffe, Coulter-Nile, Zampa, Steyn, Lamichhane,

Siddle returns

Adelaide have one win and one no result. They beat Perth Scorchers last time out but it will not have been lost on their followers that the bushfire smoke which halted the action in Canberra meant they got out of jail against Sydney Thunder.

Thunder had got off to a roaring start chasing 162. There will also be a bit of a worry about their tightness in the field after Perth got to close to comfort to the target of 199, too. The good news is that Peter Siddle, who missed the Perth game, returns to anchor their bowling. Siddle is key to keeping things tight in the field.

Strikers have one burgeoning worry with the bat. The form of Phil Salt. The Sussex man needs to feel bat on ball and after two short spells. At the moment, Alex Carey seems wasted at No 4.

Probable XI Weatherall, Salt, Short, Carey, Wells, White, Valente, Rashid Khan, Agar, W Agar, Siddle, Stanlake.

Carrara limited data

There have been only five T20 matches played at Carrara, four in the BBL. The first-innings scores (1-2 denote match won by team batting first or second, most recent first) read: 167-1/135-2/164-2/159-1/108-1(10-over match). There is a bit of rain around in Queensland but it is unlikely to cost overs.

Strikers could pressure Stars

This is a big test for Stars' credentials. The Strikers, winners two years ago, have pedigree, nous and the biggest spin threat in the competition.

Man for man, we do not dispute the match odds market making Stars the [1.70] favourites. Their balance is exceptional. But there might be an edge to get against them if the toss goes the way of the Strikers.

If Stars are the real deal, they need to start getting their win percentage batting first up. On four-year form it's a lowly 37%. With Strikers solid in the chase, the [2.30] has appeal - we don't expect much movement on the flip.

To the Max

Maxwell has a 41% win rate on four-year data for top runscorer in the Bash. Should he be favourite at that rate instead of 11/4 behind Stoinis at 13/5? Well, Stoinis is winning at 30% but that includes middle-order displays. That figure goes up when he opens.

For Strikers, Weatherald has made a good start and seems to be seeing it well in the opening berth. He and Carey both boast a 24% win rate. But with the former guaranteed to open, the 12/5 is a better wager than the 3/1.

The top Adelaide bowler market is the most competitive in the tournament. On four-year form, Rashid wins 52%, Billy Stanlake 42% and Siddle 29%. Rashid is 15/8 and the other two 7/2 with Sportsbook.

Six appeal

There might be some value on the sixes and fours market. Sportsbook go 11/10 under 6.5 Stars on sixes, a mark they have busted four times in the last 27 matches. On fours, Sportsbook go even money over 12.5 for Strikers, a mark they have beaten 12 times in 27.