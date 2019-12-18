Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Thunder: Trust the champions to hit more maximums

Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Thunder

Thursday, 08:10 GMT

Live on BT Sport

Renegades poised for strong defence

The reigning champions kickstart their title defence at their 'second' ground - at which they lost both matches last season. Given the nature of T20, that is probably irrelevant, but a stat worth considering before betting at [1.8].

In his team-by-team preview, Ed Hawkins argues that Renegades are stronger and it is indeed hard to see them not contending seriously.

For me they have two key strengths - a cracking middle order including the likes of Tom Cooper and invaluable all-rounders Dan Christian and Mohammad Nabi. Plus in Harry Gurney a death bowler of the highest class.

Thunder look to build on good start

Save an unlikely victory in 2016, despite only finishing fourth in the group stage, Thunder's Big Bash record is dire. That remains their only play-off appearance but on the plus side, it was driven largely by Usman Khawaja. The opener will play a full season, having been omitted from the Aussie ODI side.

I'm not wild about their squad changes - whether that be the loss of T20 spin maestro Fawad Ahmed, Shane Watson to retirement or even likeable all-rounder Anton Devcich.

Nevertheless, they've started this campaign in perfect style with a 29-run victory over Brisbane Heat, with spinners Chris Green and Arjun Nair showing they can still thrive without Ahmed.

Mixed signals on the innings runs front

The last three matches at Geelong really don't offer much of a clue towards the 1st Innings Runs Total, with scores ranging from 111 to 192. The two higher ones were easily defended so perhaps this is a low-scoring ground. I am always wary, however, of going 'unders' in the opening games, on fresh pitches.

It is no surprise to see Renegades start clear favourites at [1.8], given last season's form. I wouldn't bet against them but the nature of this format suggests better odds will become available at some stage in-running. Perhaps place an order at [2.4] is the play, with a view towards trading?

Back Renegades to hit more sixes

A preferable bet involves the hosts hitting more sixes at 4/5. Working on the assumption that maximums are likelier to be hit at the start and end of the innings, Renegades' strike bowlers look harder to get away.

Christian fair value for Renegades

Although short odds about Aaron Finch top-scoring for Renegades are legitimate, 2/1 doesn't appeal in a side with so much depth. Backing Dan Christian at 12/1 in every innings, for whoever he plays, would I suspect yield an long-term profit.

At 5/2, Khawaja tops the Thunder runscorer list, ahead of new boy Alex Hales. Not an exciting price but he has a point to prove to national selectors and no shortage of T20 pedigree. With Gurney bowling for Renegades at the death, I'd rather back someone in earlier too.

