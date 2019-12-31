Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Sixers: Richardson to keep on doing what he does

Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Sixers

Thursday January 2, 08:10

TV: live on BT Sport 1

Renegades in big trouble

Hard to explain what's gone wrong with the Renegades this term but we'll try and work it out anyway.

Kane Richardson, last year's top wicket-taker in the Bash, has been excellent once again. It's not just the eight wickets he's taken in four matches, it's also his economy rate of just 6.19. He'll be badly missed when he reports for ODI duty in a couple of weeks' time. But no-one else has taken more than three wickets and with the exception of Cameron Boyce, none of the frontline bowlers have gone for less than eight an over.

Englishman Harry Gurney, of whom much was expected, has had a nightmare. Three wickets is ok but going at 10.07 an over clearly isn't.

With the bat, the two stars Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh have been good as you'd expect but middle-order contributions have been barely non-existent. Goes without saying that you're not going to win many matches at this level when your bowlers are expensive and only two guys are really in form with the bat.



Sixers doing their stuff

The Sixers are currently fourth which is about par for the course, with three wins and two losses.

They're a real team rather than a team of individuals but every side has at least a couple of players who are more equal than others and one of those is Sean Abbott. He was their top bowler with 11 but suffered an injury during that win against their cross-city rivals, the Thunder. As it happens he would have missed a few matches on ODI duty anyway but it means he's not available for matches such as this one and leaves a huge gap.

It's a shame because he was the main man in what is arguably the best bowling line-up of the competition.

Hard to split them

Things have been petty close between these two with seven matches played between them since 2015 and three wins for the Renegades and four for the Sixers. Last year the Renegades won both fixtures though, so the head-to-head record doesn't really help us.

On the Exchange, [1.85] plays [2.1] with the hosts favourites. But given results for both teams this term you could say the Sixers are arguably the value. Or at least they would be if it weren't for Abbott's injury.

Richardson not giving up

Kane Richardson has eight wickets and as we said already, that's five more than anyone else. The only surprising thing is that he was 'only' top wicket-taker in two of them.

Gurney is the other class act in the side but he could be forgiven for being low on confidence.

It means Richardson may not have much to beat here. Last year's stats and this year's ones suggest he clearly loves this competition. 2/1 is a pretty decent price, all things considered.

Tom Curran

You know you're doing something right when you have your own section in a preview but Tom Curran deserves it. Prior to this tournament who he was classed as bowler who could bat, or at best, as a bowling all-rounder.

His last two knocks were of 43 not out and a crucial 35 that allowed the Sixers to get to a Super Over (which they won) from nowhere.

And it's not like he hasn't been doing his job with the ball. Only Abbott (11) has more than his eight, though his economy rate of 8.63 is admittedly a bit on the high side. He's been cut to 2/1 for top bowler honours in Abbott's absence, which is understandable, but the Sixers have some other capable bowlers so I'll leave that be.

But such is form that he's got a good shot at what (must surely be) a record third man of the match award in a row. Given he has chances to excel with both bat and ball, the 10/1 is worth taking.

But so is the 17/1 that he's the Sixers' top batsman. It's surely only a matter of time before he starts coming in at five rather than six or seven and if this is the match that happens, that price will look very big indeed.

