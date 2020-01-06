Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers: Could it get worse for worst-ever defending champions?

Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers

Tuesday January 7, 08:10 GMT

Live on BT Sport 1

Renegades floundering

When the Renegades lost to the Scorchers on December 21, coming up 11 runs short of the target of 197, thousands of miles away in Perth, they probably just put it down as an early-season blip. It was after all only their second game and it was a day when all of the Perth's stars pretty much came off and Melbourne's simply didn't.

Now it is a much more serious situation. The Renegades have made history as the worst defending champions in Australia this century (in any major sport) and have not tasted victory for nearly 11 months.

It's hard to imagine things getting worse for the Melbourne outfit who you can already get at 66/1 to retain their title, even with eight group games remaining. (The next longest price comes at 12/1 for the Hobart Hurricanes.)

To refine their problems to just one department would be overly simplistic but when they shipped nearly 200 when these two sides first met, it was a sign of things to come. It was the only time they have won the toss and chosen to field, suggesting a lack of confidence in the bowling unit, justified by the misfiring overseas seamers Harry Gurney and Richard Gleeson, and Saturday's handing of the new ball to Tom Cooper - who was promptly dispatched for three boundaries in the opening over. Kane Richardson, 24 wickets last year and 3/10 to top the Renegades' charts again, is a brilliant T20 bowler but he is still only allowed four overs. His form can be the only reason that the Renegades come into this as 20/23 favourites - but not ones I have any interest in backing.

Scorchers happy to be on the road

If the Scorchers could relocate to anywhere other than Perth, you might think they could start winning a few more cricket matches. On Sunday, they could have managed it just by hanging on to the odd catch. Tim David, a Singapore international who is usually an outstanding fielder, dropped D'Arcy Short twice as he made an unbeaten century as the Hurricanes racked up 180 and the Scorchers ended up eight short, a deceptive scoreline since Jhye Richardson whacked 20 off the last over with the game effectively over.

It is unsurprising that their form at home has been poor, where almost anyone seems able to outslug a batting order struggling for balance and consistency at the top - Liam Livingstone and Josh Inglis still doesn't quite seem to be the right blend - and the Renegades are the only ones to have fallen foul in Perth.

Their only other victory came on the road at the Metricon, where their investment into Fawad Ahmed paid off and they proved their ability to grind on a tricky pitch. The intelligence of Cameron Bancroft and Mitchell Marsh combined with conditions at Geelong that have only produced one score of over 160 in six BBL innings are likely to play a prominent role too - the latter is an interesting prospect with bat and ball and Marsh of the Mitchell variety is 9/1 to take the Man of the Match award.

The Geelong pitch, slammed by Usman Khawaja earlier in the season, does add an element of unpredictability butthere is no area of the game where the Scorchers do not seem to have an advantage and whatever the weather, I'm behind them at evens.

Value in Marsh's responsible batting

As easy as it is to criticise the bowling of the Renegades, the batting has scarcely been much better. Too much weighs on the shoulders of Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh, who have score three-quarters of the team's half-centuries and 48 per cent of the team's total runs off the bat all tournament.

The Renegades have not received any of my money so far this tournament but they will in this one. Marsh made a strong half-century against this same attack in the meeting earlier in the season, and has even more previous against some of its members: he smashed 96 off 55 against the Thunder last year, when 60 per cent of his boundaries came off either Chris Jordan or Ahmed, both of whom now line up for the Scorchers. Add to that the likelihood that his sensible style will be required required to guide a faltering innings and a rearguard action, and I'm backing him to be the Renegades top batter at 13/5.