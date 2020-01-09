Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne Stars: Samit to the rescue?

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars

Friday January 10, 08:10 GMT

TV: Live on BT Sport 1

Renegades quest for a win looks no less bleak

In truth, the Renegades have barely got close. Sometimes in T20 cricket, you can play a series of games where the odd 50:50 doesn't quite go your way and you end up losing a few games on the spin. This is not one of those cases. At the moment, the defending BBL champions can only dream of taking a game down to the final ball. In their last two outings, they haven't even made the final over.

When these two met at the MCG little more than a week ago, the Stars got home with seven balls to spare, but the game was lost long before. They had been in a strong position with the bat, reaching 117/2 with Shaun Marsh and Beau Webster well set and a solid platform with which to set a big target. Even a run-a-ball would have got them to 150, but instead they crumbled to Sandeep Lamichhane and Dale Steyn and 142 was nowhere near enough.

It was a different story a few days later against the Scorchers, albeit with a familiarly un-Hollywood Renegades ending: Sam Harper came of age with a fine 73 off 46 but the bowlers completely failed to defend 175 at Geelong.

They are deserved 11/8 underdogs, a big price in a two-horse race, because their middle order has shown so little ability to fire with Dan Christian and Tom Cooper desperately short of form.

They do have a relatively new arrival though, with Samit Patel replacing English seamer Harry Gurney, who has a hamstring injury. Patel took Notts to the Blast semi-finals last year with an economy rate of under seven and could provide the reliable spin option that Cameron Boyce, who is averaging more than 40, has struggled to offer.

Stars have all bases covered

The two sides of Melbourne could hardly be enduring more different seasons thus far, with the Stars only having lost once.

They even have selection dilemmas, having dropped Steyn to give unknown Haris Rauf a go, only for him to turn out to be one of the hottest fast bowlers on the planet. They dropped him again in the wake of a controversial throat-slitting gesture but now he is back and with the biggest bang possible, taking a hat-trick in their latest victory over the Sydney Thunder, a run that included the in-form Callum Ferguson in a world-class death over. Add to that the presence of two form spinners in Lamichhane and Adam Zampa and it is hard to identify a weakness.

The batting is balanced too, with Glenn Maxwell afforded the luxury of batting at five on Wednesday by Nathan Coulter-Nile's pinch-hitting and Marcus Stoinis - who is still a value bet at 21/10 to top-score for the Stars in the derby - racking up his fourth half-century of the tournament to take the lead at the top of the run-scoring table for the tournament.

They are deserved 15/8 favourites for the overall title and are easy to back, even at 8/15, to beat the Renegades once again.

Pitch brings questions

In the two games the Stars have played at the Marvel Stadium so far this year, the first innings scores have been within two runs of each other, with the Renegades making 153 and the Strikers 155. On one occasion, that was a winning total and the pitch last year came in for repeated criticism over the difficulty of scoring runs there. When they won the title, it played into the Renegades hands as the likes of Kane Richardson relished bowling into the surface.

But Lloyd Pope and Rashid Khan have both enjoyed success this time around and it may be that Rauf's pace is nullified somewhat by the conditions. Instead, you could look to someone like Patel, even in a struggling team, to use his experience to garner some decent figures. He may have gone wicketless against the Scorchers - but so did every other spinner in that game including Fawad Ahmed and Ashton Agar.

I don't always enjoying back Samit but at 4/1 to be the best Renegade with the ball against a batting line-up that has not seen him bowl in some time with only one left-hander among them, he's got a good chance.