Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers: Visitors look the stronger side

Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers

Monday, 08:10 GMT

Live on BT Sport

Struggling Hobart in trouble without Short

Two consecutive defeats leave Hurricanes one place off the bottom. However, thanks to the new system involving five play-off qualifiers, their season is far from over. Four wins from their final six group matches would probably do the trick.

They can take one big positive going in here - from beating Scorchers away from home last week. That eight-run victory was led by ton-maker D'Arcy Short, though, who is now away on international duty.

Scorchers high on confidence after Heat rout

By the same maths, Perth need three wins from six. They arrive in good spirits following Saturday's big win over Heat, which did their run-rate no harm. That could yet prove decisive.

Star of the show was Mitchell Marsh, whose unbeaten 93 takes his tournament average above 50. He's now the third highest overall runscorer with 307 - some feat batting from number four.

Chasing at The Blundstone a big advantage

It isn't clear just how many runs are required first up here but it is plenty. Only four of the last 15 first innings totals have been defended at the Blundstone Arena. The scores successfully defended were 212, 183, 183 and 170.

This is definitely one of the higher scoring grounds. Five of the last 15 first innings were beyond 180 and the last match here yielded 393 runs.

Scorchers preferred across most markets

Potentially, therefore, a scenario to back 'overs' but I'm only interested in backing one side for 1st Innings Runs. Working on an estimate of 170 or more starting at around [2.0], I'd be happy to back Scorchers but not Hurricanes.

All things being equal, I would back Perth here at [1.9]. Without D'Arcy Short, big scores may only materialise if David Miller comes to the party.

Hurricanes could struggle to post enough

Moreover this Scorchers attack is well balanced between early pace, quality spin in the middle overs and Chris Jordan at the death. I think Hurricanes will struggle to post the required total.

Things do not start equal, however, due to that toss bias. Therefore I'll place an order to back Scorchers at [2.2] if they hit those odds at any stage.

Fours line lower than the Blundstone norm

The stats strongly point to a bet on Total Fours. Over 26.5 can be backed at 11/10 - a target that has been beaten on 11 of the last 15 matches at the Blundstone. There were 39 last time.

Matthew Wade is rightly favourite at 23/10 to top-score for Hurricanes, whose order is in flux. Ben McDermott is hard to back at 7/2 given recent demotions to five or six, whereas 11/1 about Simon Milenko is eyecatching given that he's batted at three in the last two matches.

Marsh shares favouritism with Liam Livingstone in the Scorchers list, ahead of Cameron Bancroft at 10/3 and Josh English at 7/2.



Follow Paul on Twitter @paulmotty

