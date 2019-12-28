Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Stars: Short fifty a big price

Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Stars

Monday 30 December, 08:10

TV: live on BT Sport 1

Bowlers' form a big boost

It's been a decent start for the Hurricanes so far, with two wins and a loss.

No prizes for guessing who has done the majority of the run-scoring. D'Arcy Short is quickly becoming King of the Big Bash, such is his consistency at the top of that Hurricanes' batting order. His three knocks have yielded two fifties for a total of 120 runs.

What's been surprising is how good they've been with the ball. It's not often their bowlers are going for less than seven an over but so far four have managed it with Riley Meredith (seven wickets) and Qais Ahmed (six) actually going for less than six an over.

If the bowlers can keep on going like this and a couple of other batsmen like Ben McDermott and South African batsman David Miller find some form to support Short, they'll be contenders to win it.

Luckily for them, they'll be able to welcome back Matthew Wade in a couple of weeks' time when his Test duties with Australia are over. They need him.

It can't just be Maxwell

Only net run rate separates the Hurricanes from the Stars, also on two wins from three games.

It should probably have been three from three because they had the match in the palm of their hands chasing 175 against the Adelaide Strikers after a Glenn Maxwell masterclass got them up with the run rate before he played one too many audacious shots and got out at just the wrong time. The reason that happened is that he hasn't really been getting the support from their star-studded middle-order.

Peter Handscomb, Hilton Cartwright and Ben Dunk haven't got going and completing the job has too often been left to Maxwell. One thing they could consider doing is putting Dunk up at the top of the order. That's where he should be batting and with him struggling for runs at six and Nic Maddison doing the same as an opener, the switch would be an obvious one.

A good match to trade

The Stars have had the upper hand in this fixture over the past few years. They've won five out of eight and perhaps more worryingly for the Hurricanes, Maxwell's side have won two of the last three in Tasmania. That helps explain why the visitors are slight favourites here but at odds of [1.9] on the men in green, there's really not much in it.

It's a little too early to tell whether each side is better suited to batting or bowling first and the smart money is on this being quite a topsy-turvy game between two well matched sides. So a good one to trade on the Exchange rather than having a punt and hoping for the best.

Maxwell a decent wager again

If I'm right about Ben Dunk being given a go at the top of the order, the 12/1 about him top-scoring for his side is going to look huge. But we don't know that he will and coming in at six with some quality players ahead of him is a price with no value at all. So, we have to leave it.

Maxwell has top-scored in two of the Stars' three games despite batting at four or five. He's been that good that it hasn't seemed to matter where he bats. You'll have a perfectly decent bet if you go with him at 3/1 with Marcus Stoinis (pictured) at 12/5 the obvious danger.

If there's a massive batting collapse then Nathan Coulter-Nile could be in the game as a 22/1 chance. He hits a long ball and in the last match against the Strikers, it was him and not Dunk who kept the Stars in the match, after Maxwell's departure, to get them close.

Numbers suggest Short 50 is value

D'Arcy Short has 15 fifties in 37 knocks in the Big Bash. That means he gets to half-raise his bat 37.8% of the time he arrives at the crease. A price of 5/2 suggests he has a 28.6% chance of getting to 50 so it's value for that reason alone.



As an opener and with a Big Bash strike rate of 145, he's always going to have enough balls to get to 50 and what was interesting about his knock of 51 against the Sydney Sixers was how patient and sensible he was. In previous seasons it's been bang, bang, bang till he gets out but now he realises that it's his job to bat deep given he's not surrounded by the best batting line-up in the competition.

He got 96 not out against the Stars last season and that 5/2 on Short getting his 16th fifty is probably the pick of the bets for the game.

