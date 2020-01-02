Hobart Hurricanes v Brisbane Heat: Short might not be able to bridge the gap

Hobart Hurricanes v Brisbane Heat

Friday 3 January 08.01

TV: live on BT Sport

Hosts in the balance

Hobart are two wins from four but both losses came against the Melbourne Stars - heavy, too - so they are a difficult team to judge.

Early signs suggest Hobart are a team to be reckoned with. They managed to defend 129 against Sydney Sixers and expertly squeezed Melbourne Renegades for 147. This represents a personality shift. Previously they have been thought to be leaky in the field. Riley Meredith, James Faulkner and spinner Qais Ahmed, the spinner, are mean and magnificent. They might struggle for fourth and fifth bowling options, though.

The flip side is that the batting power is not quite there. With no Matthew Wade, who is with Australia, D'Arcy Short is blazing away on his own up front. David Miller, the South African, is having a lean time. Ben McDermott and George Bailey need to help out.

Possible XI Short, Milenko, Jewell, McDermott, Miller, Bailey, Faulkner, Ellis, Rose, Ahmed, Meredith,



Tepid Heat

Pre-tournament favourites the Heat are struggling and no-one should be surprised considering they are poorly balanced.

They suffered their third defeat in four with an insipid show against Perth Scorchers. Batting was once again the problem as they collapsed to 109 all out in pursuit of 150.

The top order is a mess with Tom Banton and Max Bryant failing to light the fire, Chris Lynn suffering under pressure at number three and a middle- to lower-order which is mediocre. We have said for a while they need to give Lynn as much opportunity as possible and switch him with Bryant. There may only be notional improvement when AB De Villiers arrives.

Probable XI Banton, Bryant, Lynn, Renshaw, Heazlett, Perison, Cutting, Steketee, Lalor, Laughlin, Zahir.

Heavy bias

There's a whopping toss bias in Hobart of 70% for the chaser in the last five seasons so we would be ill-advised to go against it, even if a chunk has been down to fast scoring from the Hurricanes first up. The average score batting first is 161 and more than 160 has been busted 60% of the time. The hosts, again, are responsible. Overall they have gone past that mark 71% of the time, although we again recognise they are not as dangerous with the bat as they were.



Hurricanes can blow away Heat in chase

This is an important toss for the Heat considering the strong bias for the chaser and their own foibles. They have always been a chasing team. In other words, they can't defend with a win rate of just 33%. The Hurricanes should be home and hosed if they choose to bat first.

There's no guarantee that they will, however, as they're also far stronger in the chase. Early match odds prices suggest few are interested in either bias. Heat are ludicrously short at [1.79] with Hurricanes [2.18]. At those numbers the hosts are a fair bet even pre-toss.



Not Short enough

Short has little to beat for top Hurricanes bat. But is the right price available from Sportsbook at 21/10? Yes. That's implied probability of 32% and Short's actual win rate is in the 40s. Ben McDermott, second jolly at 7/2, has only two wins in 29 so he's a big swerve. Short had a failure last time out so let's hope he's got one out of his system.

Simon Milenko has been opening in the absence of Wade and he is no 10/1 shot. Whether that price is available for long remains to be seen as it is an obvious error.

For Heat, Lynn is the right favourite at 9/4 followed by Banton at 13/5. Many will reckon Bryant is a bet because he opens and in that context the 7/2 is chunky. Bear in mind he is yet to win on the market in 20 appearances.