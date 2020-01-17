Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers: Hobart batting woe to persist against Rashid and co

Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers

Sunday, 03:45 GMT

Live on BT Sport

Hurricanes in must-win scenario

Thursday's no result was a disaster for Hurricanes, especially having won the toss and started well with early wickets against Sixers. It leaves them marooned second from bottom, three points off fifth place and the play-offs.

This therefore becomes a must-win scenario as defeat would leave them reliant on others, even if winning all the rest of their matches. There is little recent evidence to suggest they're up to the required escapology. The batting simply isn't strong enough without D'Arcy Short.

Strikers well positioned for closing stretch

Strikers' win, with more than nine overs to spare, against Heat was huge. It propels them to third place - which would mean one fewer play-off to negotiate - and they now boast a much superior run-rate to their rivals.

Credit is shared across the team. Jake Weatherald is fourth in the tournament run list. Alex Carey starred before his international stint. Jonathan Wells has contributed 300 runs from the middle order. Rashid Khan is back to miserly best of late and up to second in the wicket-taker charts.

Limited runs evidence on offer at Launceston

There have only been four Big Bash matches at the University of Tasmania, Launceston in recent seasons. This term saw a rain-shortened match where 69 off 11 overs didn't prove enough. The previous three full first innings yielded scores of 169, 107 and 166.

Strikers to justify favouritism

The first of those was last season's corresponding fixture, in which Strikers easily chased down 170, and the visitors are favourites to do so again at [1.8]. That is more than fair enough.

It is hard to see Hobart's brittle line-up, lacking confidence, getting much change out of this Strikers attack. Besides Rashid, Peter Siddle is having a fine season. Liam O'Connor made the best impact last time.

Bailey still under-rated for top runscorer

Matthew Wade is a paltry 15/8 to top-score for Hurricanes, which probably says more about the form of his team-mates. David Miller is second best at 7/2. The value is George Bailey at 7/1. He sometimes bats at four and has top-scored three times already this term.

Jake Weatherald top-scored for Strikers in this Launceston fixture last year and is rightly the 13/5 favourite to do so again. Travis Head is next best at 11/4, ahead of Jonathan Wells at 7/2.



