Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers: De Villiers needs to go big to stop Sixers

Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers

Wednesday 22 January 07.40

TV: live on BT Sport

Heat in trouble

Brisbane Heat, the pre-tournament favourites, need to start winning. Fast. They have three games to rescue their season and make the top five. Two wins will put them in a bun fight for the final qualifying spot in all probability on run rate.

But their last two performances are likely to cost them dear on run rate. They were bowled out for 100 against Adelaide Strikers to lose by ten wickets. They then produced the worst collapse in the BBL's short history. Set 165 to win against bottom side Melbourne Renegades, they were cruising at 84 for no wicket. But they were bowled out for just 120.

The arrival of Ab De Villiers has appeared to make them a more lazy, arrogant unit than before. This lot have talent but they don't fancy the hard work and leave others to do it. If they were able to squeeze into the play-offs it would make a mockery of the league's re-structuring which allows five teams to go forward.

Marnus Labuschagne is expected to be available for Heat but he hardly helps their balance. They remain chronically short of skilled bowlers and the batters know it, which is probably why they collapse so often.

Possible XI Lynn, Heazlett, De Villiers, Labuschagne, Renshaw, Peirson, Cutting, Pattinson, Laughlin, Lalor, Mujeeb

Smith returns

The Sixers are safely through after downing Melbourne Stars, the leaders, last time out. They are now battling it out with Adelaide Strikers for the all-important second-placed finish to give themselves an easier route to the final.

They were excellent against the Stars, producing a rare all-round performance and busting their trend for struggling when defending. The damage was done with the bat, as usual. In a 14-over match, Moises Henriques' 31-ball 72 took the game out of Stars' reach.

Sixers are getting players back at the right time. Steve Smith plays after returning from the ODI tour of India. But Josh Hazlewood will miss out, instead returning for Saturday's match against Melbourne Renegades.

Possible XI Philippe, Hughes, Smith, Vince, Henriques, Silk, Curran, Dwarshius, Bird, O'Keefe, Lyon.

Runs galore

The Gabba is the BBL's most batting-friendly track, which damns Heat's performance against the Renegades even further. The average score in the last five seasons batting first is 166 and more than 160 is busted 61% of the time. With the Sixer batting reliable, prices for 170 or more on first-innings runs could be of use. There is a toss bias, too, with only 40% of sides batting first going on to win.

Advantage Sixers in chase

This is one of the games where all the planets come into line, providing the toss goes our way. We have the Sixers who are superb at chasing, Heat who can't defend and a venue which favours the chaser.

Not that the match odds market is alive to the bias. Stand by for the most bonkers match odds of the tournament so far - the Sixers are as big as [2.30] with Heat [1.75]. That's the already-qualified Sixers against an outfit who are likely to miss out.

There is nothing wrong with taking the bet on Sixers now. The odds are hopelessly wrong and should be the other way round. If they chase it's reasonable to reckon [2.10] should still be around.

For more tips and insight on this week's action, check out this week's episode of Cricket...Only Bettor





Lynn or De Villiers?

In three matches for Heat, AB De Villiers is yet to top score. Could this be his time? Sportsbook go 13/5. That is chunky on recent form. In his last 20 matches, he has seven wins - a 35% win rate as opposed to Sportsbook's probability of 27.8%. If we double the study period to 40 matches, De Villiers has a win rate of 32.5%.

There is a problem. His name is Chris Lynn. Lynn's has a win rate of 35% in the Bash over the last two years and Sportsbook's 12/5 does not rule him out of the equation. Betting either man is fair.

Sixers not sixy

The Sydney Sixers have one of the least relevant nicknames in Big Bash. And that's saying something. Rarely are they hitting a large number of sixes. This campaign (11 matches) they average 4.8 per game. Sportsbook's 8/11 they go under 5.5 is not a surprise. That wager would have won eight times. They fare better with fours. Sportsbook's 5/6 that the magenta-clad men hit more than 11.5 has been a winner six times. They average 10.2 per game.

Seven times this season (11 matches), Heat have gone under the quote. Sportsbook go over/under 5.5 for Heat total sixes. Going under was a winner six times. They average 11.7 fours per game and 6.1 sixes per game.