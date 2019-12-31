Brisbane Heat v Perth Scorchers: Stage set for Livingstone to shine

Brisbane Heat v Perth Scorchers

Wednesday January 1, 08:10

Live on BT Sport

For what will 2019 be remembered in cricketing circles? For many, it will be Ben Stokes' heroics in the World Cup final or at Headingley, or Jofra Archer's remarkable rise to fame. For a few, it will be Trent Boult stepping on the boundary rope at Lord's or Martin Guptill sliding a few feet short of winning a World Cup.

In T20 cricket, it will perhaps be Babar Azam's rise to the top of the world rankings or Rashid Khan's continued prominence with the ball. But that is all in the past and the Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers have the chance to write the first line in the history book of 2020 on New Year's Day.

The batting that Heats up quickly

Many, particularly Somerset fans, believe that 2020 will be the year of Tom Banton. Only Azam outscored him in the T20 Blast in England last summer, form that earned him contracts in the Big Bash, the PSL and the IPL as well as a place in the England team. With a World Cup on the horizon, Banton is coming to the fore at just the right time.

The 21-year-old's BBL debut was typically explosive, as he hit his third and fourth ball for six before perishing for 16 off seven deliveries. The Melbourne Stars were not so fortunate as to get him early, although his 64 off 36 was still not good enough to help the Heat chase down 168.

With Banton, an interesting prospect at 12/1 to outscore all his teammates over the course of the tournament, alongside the likes of Chris Lynn and Matt Renshaw, it beggars belief that they have only passed 150 on one of their three outings this season, although they did manage 209 against the Sixers.

The threat of Lynn, who fell one blow short of the fastest ever BBL hundred in that game, explains their 7/10 favourites tag.

Playing into the Scorchers' hands?

The Scorchers seem to have two settings with the bat: fly out of the blocks and pass 180 with ease or collapse to the Sixers. In their two clashes with Sydney outfit, powered by Tom Curran and Sean Abbott, they have managed a highest score of 131 and collapsed in the face of a quality seam attack.

But things could easily change for them against the Heat, as Perth head to the Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast for the very first time hoping to gain revenge for the double the Brisbane outfit did over them last season.

The wicket is quite different from the one at the Gabba, with less pace, bounce and carry, suggesting spin could play a far bigger role and the likes of Banton and Lynn, who prefer pace coming on, could find themselves twisted into knots. The Scorchers have an elite spin line-up in Ashton Agar and Fawad Ahmed and the latter in particular should relish this opportunity - Adam Zampa enjoyed bowling here before Christmas, much to the Heat's chagrin.

The Heat will be missing their leg-spinner Mitch Swepson due to a Test call-up too, meaning the door is surely open for Perth to pounce at 6/5.

Dr Livingstone, I presume

England are the best represented nation other than Australia in this year's Big Bash and the boys from Blighty are starting to stand up and be counted. Phil Salt, Tom Curran and Alex Hales have all made match-winning contributions so far and Livingstone hit 69 off just 26 a week ago, albeit in a losing effort.

The innings was significant though because he hit Rashid Khan over the ropes three times, helping the Strikers' most effective weapon go for 30 in his first two overs.

An excellent player of spin in the format, Livingstone is good value at 3/1 to top the Scorchers' runscoring but we could see him dominate the game, especially if captain Mitchell Marsh decides he wants even more spin in his attack - the Lancashire opener is a more than handy leg-spinner, who can also bowl off-breaks. It may depend on game situation but the idea of Livingstone to take the Player of the Match award is one that comes with plenty of upside.