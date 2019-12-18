Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Stars: Title jollies could be glum after Stars shine

Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Stars

Friday 20 December, 08:10

TV: live on BT Sport

Heat off to bad start

The Brisbane Heat looked anything but favourites for the Bash in game one. They were given a good, solid beating by rags Sydney Thunder. Punters will have been alarmed at the poor performance.

Despite an apparent upgrade in bowling stock, they were leaky in the field conceding 172. The last two overs went for 29, 19 off them from Josh Lalor's last six.

Most alarming of all was the batting effort. We know that Heat struggle in the field but it was not unreasonable to reckon they should have made a better fist of the chase, particularly after Tom Banton busted the 200 mark for strike rate with a decent start on his Bash debut.

But batting Mark Steketee at No 7 is a big no-no and they have to have one of the longest tails in the competition. If one of their top three fails to go on - Chris Lynn disappointed - they could have long-term issues.

Probable XI Banton, Bryant, Lynn, Renshaw, Heazlett, Cutting, Steketee, Lalor, Laughlin, Swepson, Zahir Khan

Stars strong

Stars will be breathing a sigh of relief after the Aussie selectors looked kindly (or rather not) on their squad. They will lose Adam Zampa and Peter Handscomb for the India ODI tour but the big three - Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Coulter-Nile - were left alone. That's good news for their title campaign.

Maxwell, who has had time off for mental health worries, is back in the squad and ready to lead. He will also be joined by Dale Steyn, who had a potent spell in the Mzansi Super League. He is, oddly, warming to this format after a few years where there were doubts as to whether he added much.

Hilton Cartwright, the Perth all-rounder, is another solid addition. Sandeep Lamichhane and Zampa should be capable of spinning a web.

Possible XI Stoinis, Dunk, Maxwell, Maddinson, Handscomb, Cartwright, Gotch, Coulter-Nile, Steyn, Zampa, Lamichhane

Heat not happy at Carrara

There have only been four T20 at the Carrara Oval, Queensland. In January, the Stars chased 135 to beat Thunder and Sixers got up to get 165 against Heat. In the same edition in 2018 Heat were also beaten by Hurricanes as they failed to mount much of a challenge in pursuit of 159. Rain affected the international between Australia and South Africa with the visitors winning a ten-over thrash by posting 108.

Stars in line

The match odds market is yet to mature but we're happy to see that it is likely Stars are going to go off at around the [1.93] mark as punters struggle to decide on how big gulf between these two is.

We'd say it's pretty sizeable, particularly if Heat have to bat first and their age-old issue of defending is put under the scanner. Remember, their win percentage is just 33% in the last four years.

And the planets are coming into line somewhat if Stars chase. That's their strongest suit with a 60% win rate. We would expect prices to hold post toss.

To the max

As discussed in part one of our Big Bash special on Cricket...Only Bettor, Maxwell is one of the most reliable top batters in the competition in the last two years. He has a win rate of 41%. Now, we know that no layer is going to offer true odds of 6/4 but he's unlikely to even be favourite. We'd expect anything in the region of 3/1, maybe even 7/2.

Lalor again

Lalor let down his team with wayward bowling at the death against Thunder. And he let us down, too. We needed a wicket from him to get shared honours on our top bowler wager. We go in again, though. Before that contest he had a win rate of 40%. If Sportsbook go 3/1 again (possibly 10/3) we're playing.



