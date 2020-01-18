Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Renegades: Nerves can get the better of the Heat

Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Renegades

Sunday January 19, 08:10

TV: live on BT Sport 1

Heat playing do-or-die cricket

I did think that the Heat couldn't carry on being that ruthless and meticulous for long. After a fine run that saw them win four out of give games where thy played like absolute champions, they went back to being their usual unpredictable and flaky selves against the Adelaide Strikers.

They were bowled out for just 100, which is some achievement when you have Chris Lynn, AB de Villiers and Ben Cutting in your ranks.

It was a bad loss at a bad time because had they won it, they'd be sitting in third place. Instead, they're sixth and with a negative run rate, will consider making the Play-Offs at all a decent result from this position. If they lose here they'll probably have to win all their remaining games. Not great from the pre-tournament joint-favourites.

Renegades playing for pride

This may be one of the worst defences of a title in Australian sport but it could have been worse.

At least they've won a match in this year's BBL at last. Batting first they posted 172 against the Thunder, which was more than enough. They look a better side with Mohammad Nabi in it but you have to wonder what they were expecting to get out of Samit Patel. Now in the twilight of his career, it seems a bit of a waste to use a priceless overseas spot on some one who, with all due respect, is simply a less effective version of Nabi.

There really is nothing to play for other than pride at this stage but no team captained by Dan Christian is going to lay down and die whatever the circumstances. They do however continue to be without Kane Richardson and Aaron Finch, who are on ODI duty.

Why we're not cool with the Heat's price

The Heat are [1.64] and except for some of the games the all-conquering Melbourne Stars were playing in, I haven't seen many shorter prices than this.

And I'm not sure it's justified. They're five from 10 in terms of results this year and this isn't exactly a team they've had much joy against over the years. They've played them seven times in the last four years and lost six of them. The one the Heat won was admittedly earlier this season but then again, that was during a run where the Renegades were losing against everyone, so that's hardly a surprise!

I suppose the theory goes that the Heat really need to win the game so will be trying harder. Fine, but there's also something to be said for a side with nothing to play for (except pride as we've said) being more relaxed and playing more care-free cricket, which isn't necessarily a bad thing in this format. It may just be that nerves get to the hosts, knowing there can't be any slip-ups.

I can't have a side as unpredictable as the Heat at that price so the Renegades are worth a punt at [2.52], especially in light of that head-to-head record.

Lynn and AB dominate the top batsman market

Lynn (9/4) and de Villiers (12/5) are hard to split in the Heat top batsman market. You can see why the odds-compilers are making their prices so close and why they're not taking too many chances in terms of what those prices are. These are to world-class performers and given the Heat have decided to normally bat de Villiers at three, he'll have every chance of having enough time at the crease to win this betting heat.

Having said all that, the fact they're taking up such a big chunk of the market means the less glamourous players in the Heat's line-up like Matt Renshaw (9/2) and Joe Burns (10/1) look pretty big. Avoid the 6/1 on Ben Cutting, though. You could have got odds of about 20/1 on him earlier in the tournament and you just never know when the Heat think-thank will decide to promote him up the order.

Of course, there's always the chance that he'll come in at six or seven and only have 30-odd to beat. But that's where you'd be happy to take 201/1 about that happening, but not 6/1.

Rahman can show his class

Mujeeb Ur Rahman hasn't quite settled yet after arriving late to the Big Bash as he was on duty over in the Bangladesh Premier League. His bowling figures were 0/14 and 0/47 in his two appearances so far. He may not have taken a wicket against the Strikers a few days ago but going for just 14 runs from four overs would normally be worthy of the man-of-the-match award if he'd taken a wicket in there somewhere.

James Pattison was the hero that day, taking five, but Rahman is top-class performer among some decent Australian pros. He's done well in this league in the past and often bowls at the start of the innings when wickets tend to fall as openers go in search of quick runs during the Powerplay overs.

10/3 is pretty decent about a player who really has something about him and can take plenty of wickets on his day so he's worth chancing.