Brisbane Heat v Hobart Hurricanes: Depleted tourists could go round the park

Brisbane Heat v Hobart Hurricanes

Thursday 9 January 08:10

TV: live on BT Sport

Burns returns for Heat

The Heat have three wins and three defeats, the sort of mediocre record that would condemn them to an also-ran. But this year with the top five qualifying, they remain very much alive.

Last time out they beat Sydney Thunder when rain arrived to contrive perfect conditions - a reduced-over contest. The shorter, the stupider, the better for Heat. In an eight-over match they were able to smash away to heart's content and not worry about showing any brain power when defending. Tom Banton hit a 16-ball fifty.

Joe Burns returns from Test duty to bolster the middle order. We expect him to slot straight back in, meaning Heat could be a bowler short.

Possible XI Banton, Lynn, Bryant, Renshaw, Burns, Cutting, Peirson, Steketee, Laughlin, Lalor, Zahir

Short unavailable

Matthew Wade will return from Test duty but any hope of getting the old band back together has been dashed with Cricket Australia making D'Arcy Short unavailable because of his commitment to next week's ODI tour of India. It seems a little early to rule him out, especially as Australia players were involved yesterday.

This could well damn Hurricanes' hopes of an upturn in form. They have three wins from six but their run rate is in the red. A fifth-placed finish could be beyond them.

Hurricanes have also lost fast-bowler Riley Meredith for the tournament to a side strain. James Faulkner is also injured. Their bowling unit, then, is under strain. Quick David Moody has been added to the roster.

Probable XI Wade, Jewell, McDermott, Miller, Bailey, Milenko, Rose, Ellis, Boland, Ahmed, Moody

Big runs likely

The Gabba is flat and a dream for batsmen. This is bad news for Hurricanes' weakened bowling attack if they unfortunate enough to lose the toss and be asked to chase. They conceded 212 against Heat only days ago. A repeat could be on the cards. The first-innings average in the last four editions at the venue is 171 and more than 160 is busted 65% of the time. There's a slight toss bias for the chaser at 52%.

It could pay to go high on innings runs with Heat batting first. There should be some chunky numbers available at 170, 175, 180 and 185 or more. Heat average bang on 160 and bust that mark 68% of the time. We're not asking for much improvement.

Hosts still a poor price

So much for best-laid plans. This one was marked down as a solid three-point wager on Hurricanes in a chase, as discussed in Cricket...Only Bettor (below). But with no Short and no Meredith, we have to be wise and shelve that wager.

We are not convinced in any way by Heat but, just like the Thunder contest, things are panning out perfectly for them. Their batting unit knows only one way to play and they will be gung-ho knowing Hurricanes are short of skill.

The match odds market knows, too. Heat are [1.63] with Hurricanes [2.53]. It's a sickener of a price about Heat, who have never shown any sign that they are able to keep things tight in the field but it is still best to avoid.

Lynn in the zone

With Short out, is Wade the value for top Hurricanes bat? Well, he should slot straight back into the opener's berth. Sportsbook go 11/5. On two-year form Wade has a 26% win rate so by the letter of the value law, he's too skinny. Short's absence complicates matters. Would Wade have won twice more in the study period had Short not been available? Hard to say but he needs nine wins from 27 instead of seven to make him a wager. Check out the most reliable top batters here and the least reliable top batters here.

Sportsbook are on the money with their 2/1 about Lynn top scoring for Heat, although we're not sure he will continue to open with Banton. Max Bryant might go back up in after Lynn was promoted to cut loose against Thunder. Banton is 11/4 and Bryant 7/2.