Big Bash Betting: The top five batters to count on

Glenn Maxwell

Should be 11/8...likely to be 3/1

Glenn Maxwell is the standout value in the top bat markets in the Bash. His price is consistently chunky because of his floating role outside the opening positions and the quality of hitting in front of him. Marcus Stoinis, for example, might ordinarily make this list with a win rate of 26%.

But few can match Maxwell's strike rate. He has a career strike rate of 155 in the tournament. The likes of Stoinis (125), Peter Handscomb (119), Ben Dunk (117) and Nic Maddinson (97) don't come close. On occasion, four of them might bat in front of the Big Show but those numbers prove this is one of the rare examples of it not mattering that a top-bat wager is out of the first two. He has top scored twice already this term, both from No 5.

The good news for Stars fans, and us, is that he is unlikely to lose his groove by being called away for Australia duty. Maxwell has been left out of the ODI squad for the tour of India so he can focus on the Bash. He is value against the Hurricanes on Monday.

D'Arcy Short

Should be 11/8...Likely to be 6/4

Short is rarely short enough. The Hobart Hurricanes opener has an insane hit rate in the market. And he has never been better value with his regular opening partner, Matthew Wade, away with Australia. It has been left for Short to hoover up all the runs in his absence.

In previous seasons, Wade accounted for about 25% of top bat wins. Short has little to beat now. Even the 6/4 that has been chalked up for Hobart's next match against the Melbourne Stars is not skinny enough. It's a wonder as to how low he can go. We suspect whatever happens he will go off at this price for the rest of the tournament.

But even if does go below our mark, there are options. As Jamie Pacheco discuss here, Short has a 38% hit rate for a fifty and 5/2 has been knocking about for a half-salute.

Short, amazingly, has added 20 runs to his T20 average in four years. He is also four runs more profitable when batting second. And this is obscure...he is most dangerous on a Monday, averaging 50 which is 10 runs higher than his 'next best' day of the week, Friday.

Chris Lynn

Should be 2/1...likely to be 11/4

The Brisbane Heat captain has not quite reached Lynnsanity levels of the past. Nor has he rediscovered the form which saw him and Brendon McCullum labelled 'the Bash brothers'. Mind you, there is damning evidence that was hype. McCullum only won four times in his last 24 Bash matches on top runscorer.

Lynn looks like he is just warming up. After failures of nine and six against Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars respectively, Lynn went into overdrive with 94 from 35 balls against Sydney Sixers. That's a strike rate of 268.

It is possible that heat are wasting Lynn's ability. Batting at No 3 because Heat want to give Max Bryant his head, he is missing out on maximum crease time. It might be shrewd (not something the franchise is known for) to return Lynn to the opening role and unleash his full potential alongside Tom Banton. Banton is available for the first eight games only and when he does leave, Lynn will open again. This is when Lynn should be cracking value because AB De Villiers will slot in as market jolly.

Ashton Turner

Should be 4/1...likely to be 9/2

Turner, working feverishly in the Perth Scorchers engine room, has already copped once this season so punters have to be shrewd when to get with him because of that win rate.

But there is no doubt that Turner is the one batter that Perth possess who is the envy of the tournament. He is capable of winning a game on his own, which is just as well because the rest of the batting leaves a lot to be desired.

Cameron Bancroft, Josh Inglis and Mitchell Marsh are not players who the opposition lose sleep over. Nor do punters waste much time wondering whether they're a bet or not. Marsh is possibly one of the most overrated in the competition with just one win (admittedly this season) in 29 attempts. Inglis is one for the future.

As the season progresses, don't be surprised to see Turner shunted up the order more regularly to Nos 3 and 4 as Perth desperately try to find some momentum. He's also ten runs more reliable batting second than first.

Callum Ferguson

Should be 16/5...likely to be 7/2

Ferguson is fresh from taking on Sydney Sixers almost single-handed. His first-innings fifty rescued Thunder from certain defeat in normal time on Saturday, although they eventually succumbed in a super over.

With Alex Hales and Usman Khawaja, who has a hugely disappointing record of four wins in 27, ahead of him in the betting at short prices Ferguson is going under the radar on numbers despite recognition that he is their most reliable rungetter.

