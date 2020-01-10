Big Bash Betting: Strikers could come from pack to cause upset

Melbourne Stars 17/10

To reach final [1.52]

Batting run rate 7.98

Economy rate 7.3

Melbourne Stars' challenge is clear with a play-off guaranteed; bust the trend that has seen the dominant team in the group section fail to win the title. Only once in BBL history has a team won the league and the final - Perth Scorchers in 2016-17.

Stars will take some stopping but, as ever, just one bad day at the office in a knockout could end their aspirations of a first title. Top guard against that, they need to be ruthless in selection policy.

That means that Nic Maddinson does not return from the shoulder problem that kept him out of their victory over Melbourne Renegades on Friday. Instead, Hilton Cartwright should continue in the opening berth. Cartwright's license to hit out takes the pressure off Marcus Stoinis, who is not the blitzer that many believe. Instead Stoinis needs time to find his range.

They may also consider going into the market for an extra fast bowler. Dale Steyn's stint over and Pat Brown's is not happening at all after injury. Haris Rauf is, at the moment, the find of the tournament but extra stock might be shrewd.

Regardless, they still look like the best-balanced XI, especially when Peter Handscomb and Adam Zampa return from Australia duty. Mind you, Glenn Maxwell could probably win the thing on his own.

Brisbane Heat 10/3

To reach final [2.60]

Batting run rate 8.5

Economy rate 8.1

Heat have caught fire. They have won their last three. They had previously lost three from four. Any hope that they have suddenly found their mojo could be forlorn, however.

If there is a charlatan in the Bash outright market it is surely this lot who continue to look unconvincing when you analyse those three wins on the spin. Last time out they almost made a hash of getting past a Hobart Hurricanes outfit who have been shorn of three of their best players.

Previously they got past Sydney Thunder in an eight-over thrash which played perfectly to their strength. All they can do is whack it. Very little else. As Hobart found in the game before. Heat piled up 212 - their highest Bash score - before looking leaky in the field.

Tom Banton's eight-game stint is coming to and end. AB De Villiers replaces him. The market will now be even more enthral to these chancers. Don't shy away from taking them on.

Sydney Sixers 10/3

To reach final [2.48]

Batting run rate 7.8

Economy rate 7.6

The Sixers, who are a curious bunch, need one more group win to surely cement their spot in the top five and a tilt at the title for the first time since their triumph in the inaugural edition in 201-12.

What they do well is chase. No side has a better win percentage over the last four editions. But they don't defend so well. Not that we would know it this time around. They have chased seven times. Before the knockouts come around, it would be good to know whether they can hold their nerve defending a target.

Perhaps they may be more resolute. The injury to Sean Abbott could be a blessing in that regard. Abbott, a strike bowler, has been profligate at times. Instead they can now call on Josh Hazlewood (when back from India) and Nathan Lyon after the end of Test duty. With Josh Philippe living up the hype they have the potential to down Stars in a final, particularly if the flip goes their way.

They are not without foibles. The loss to Hobart was perplexing. Likewise the way they lost their bearings against Thunder. One suspects they lose concentration at key times.

Adelaide Strikers 8/1

To reach final [4.0]

Batting run rate 8.4

Economy rate 8.4

Strikers could be the stand-out value at this stage of the tournament. They have an even money record over three games but if there is a team which can come from the pack, as often happens, they look best equipped.

Heat in 2012, Scorchers in 2013, and Thunder in 2016 all finished outside the top two to steal the silverware and there would be few eyebrows raised if Strikers could do something similar considering the potency of Rashid Khan and wise head of Peter Siddle.

Back-to-back defeats by the Sixers have hurt them but the drift in their price seems to be an overreaction. The key is pairing Travis Head and Alex Carey to bolster their batting. Head has become available just as Carey has left for the Australia tour of India. They should be together, though, for the last three matches of the group section.

Extra runs to play with should be useful for a Strikers attack which has looked a bowler short. Michael Neser was supposed to solve that but then he cost them the first meeting against Sixers. Surely Siddle and Rashid can tighten up this bowling group?

Perth Scorchers 8/1

To reach final [7.0]

Batting run rate 8.4

Economy rate 8.7

Scorchers are a team in transition. The player drain they have suffered has made their four-season data irrelevant and we are now trying to decipher their new character.

Early suggestions are that the Scorchers are wasteful in the field, which is sacrilege to the great Scorchers teams. They have the worst economy rate in the tournament and have now conceded more than 170 in five of their matches.

This damns their hopes. It is impossible to conceive that they could possibly upset superior teams though the knockouts to win the thing. They might have one shock in them but more than that? Nope. Heat may well pip them for fifth.

It is not particularly helpful that their batting is bullish yet brittle. They have leaned on Mitch Marsh - telling that he as tops cored in an innings for the first time ever this season - and Ashton Turner. By the time Turner returns from India, not to mention Ashton Agar, Scorchers could require a hot run indeed.

Sydney Thunder 10/1

To reach final [6.20]

Batting run rate 7.9

Economy rate 8.3

Thunder's 2019-20 epitaph is likely to be: the team that fell away. With three wins in their first four and denied certain victory by bushfire smoke against Adelaide, Thunder's luck has not been in.

They lost a Super Over to Sixers and gave Stars an almighty fright. Two losses which could well have knocked the stuffing out of them. And if they didn't, the ban for Chris Green surely has. Green will not be allowed to bowl again this season, blowing a hole in Thunder's plans.

When Green's action was legal, their spin attack threatened to cause a major upset. Now Arjun Nair and Jono Cook must do it alone. That spin trio was their greatest strength and had the potential to paper over batting worries.

They are hugely reliant on Callum Ferguson in the wake of Usman Khawaja and Alex Hales (again) disappointing. Unless they recruit, they should finish outside the top five.

Hobart Hurricanes 16/1

To reach final [6.20]

Batting run rate 7.4

Economy rate 7.9

It is hard not to feel sorry for Hobart, last season's group winners and still searching for a first title. Australia call-ups and injuries have come at the worst possible time.

When Sean Abbott, the Sixers pacer, was injured, few Hurricanes fans would have thought there was a danger that the talisman, D'Arcy Short, would be capped up to replace him in the squad for the ODI tour. But their opening blitzer has gone, denying HH the chance to resurrect the destructive Short-Matthew Wade combo at the top of the order.

Worse was the loss of Riley Meredith to a season-ending injury. Meredith's pace and potency had allowed them to quash chides that they were leaky in the field. With James Faulkner also injured, they are now players short in both disciplines. They should fall some way off the top five as a result.

Melbourne Renegades 100/1

Batting run rate 7.9

Economy rate 8.3

Renegades, hammered by Maxwell on Friday, need to win all of their remaining fixtures and then hope their run rate is good enough. In other words, their season is over. And it is hard to see any immediate upturn in fortunes for the side that has a 0-8 record.

Aaron Finch, their captain, and Kane Richardson, are probably relieved to leave for the India ODI tour. By the time they return in three matches time, Renegades could be on course for an unwanted record. Their cross-town rivals, the Stars, managed only two wins two seasons ago but that was in a ten-match campaign. Renegades would probably bite your hand off for two victories at this stage.

It has been a chaotic campaign. Coach Michael Klinger started in the job with less than a month before ball one, then they lost overseas picks Faheem Ashraf and Usman Shinwari. Mohammad Nabi joins the squad from Sunday but it's too little, too late.

