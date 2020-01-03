Big Bash Betting: The top batsman wagers that will cost you dear

Nic Maddinson - Sydney Sixers

As teams gear up for the play-offs, tweaks and changes are likely to be made to XIs. One which Melbourne Stars, favourites for the title, might need to make is to drop Nic Maddinson.

Maddinson has one score in double figures this season. Last time out against Sydney Thunder, he recorded a duck. It might be best if that is his last appearance particularly as Stars have a wealth of talent lower down the order going to waste. Ben Dunk, for example, would be a perfect foil for Maddinson's fellow opener Marcus Stoinis.

Until the chop comes, Maddinson is to be swerved for top bat. Although we often state the importance of betting openers on the market because of the powerplay overs and opportunity to bat for longest, it doesn't apply with Maddinson.

Last season, Maddinson didn't pass 20 from 11 attempts opening and his top-bat wins in his last 26 Bash innings come in at just two. He's a money pit. The 7/2 that he tops against Renegades tomorrow is a stinker, not so the 20/21 that he scores under 17.5.

Ben McDermott - Hobart Hurricanes

When Ben McDermott smashed 144 off 58 balls in only his sixth Bash innings in 2017 from the No 3 position, many would have rightly made a note of hitting power which could propel him to consistent wins in market. It hasn't happened. It's just two wins in his last 31 innings in the tournament.

It is true, of course, that D'Arcy Short has dominated for the Hurricanes. Often when McDermott gets to the wicket, the race is run. But it still a surprisingly low amount of wins for a man who scores so fast and hits the ball so hard.

With Matthew Wade absent, it is a wonder as to why Hurricanes have not asked McDermott top open alongside Short as fast starts have been the franchise's biggest strength over the last couple of seasons. They have experimented, disastrously, with Simon Milenko. As a result their power game is on the wane.

Max Bryant - Brisbane Heat

Like McDermott, Max Bryant has promised much but delivered even less. He has fearsome striking - a rate in the 140s - and the opening berth on a flat Gabba pitch to do all the damage his wishes. Bettors are still waiting: Bryant has failed to win a single top-bat bet.

Patience has long since run out. It's 19 innings and counting, all of them in the opening slots. It has been a particularly galling run for bettors as Bryant's continual selection in the top two has seen Chris Lynn demoted to No 3. That switch would have put many off getting involved with Lynn.

The good news is that AB De Villiers' arrival is only a few matches away, meaning Lynn should return to an opening berth to show Bryant how it is done.

Alex Hales - Sydney Thunder

Hales has 122 runs in six innings of his Big Bash debut season. It's not a shabby return for the Sydney Thunder, particularly as he is striking in the 140s. But the record is not transferring to top-bat wins.

This is not exclusive to the Bash, either. Hales, a gun for hire after he was chucked out of the England set-up, disappointed in the Mzansi Super League and Caribbean Premier League. If you combine his wins in those tournaments with the Bash, it's a grim record. Backing him in each and every game would have lost you money 19 times out of 21. That starts to mount up to £10 level stakes if, being generous, the average odds are 10/3.

Despite his aggressive nature and big reputation, Hales has only really been a consistent threat for Nottinghamshire in the Blast. Outside of Outlaws matches he's often been poor value. Even over his whole career he's still only copping at the rate of a 4/1 chance.

Travis Head - Adelaide Strikers

A big name, a big reputation. But try not to get suckered into the idea that once Head's middle-order prowess returns to the Adelaide Strikers after Test duty that he's worth a nibble for honours. He's not.

We're not saying Head is a poor player - far from it, Strikers should be boosted by his return - but it is rare that he is anything close to value. He has one win in his last 17 Bash innings, a poor return considering only two of those were at No 4 instead of his usual No 3.

It is a peculiar return for man with such an impressive record. He averages 32 and strikes at 135. On those numbers alone you would reckon betting him would be shrewd but not so.