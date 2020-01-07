Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Sixers: Visitors to live up to their name

Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Sixers

Wednesday, 04:40 GMT

Run of home games could boost Strikers

Sunday's defeat in the reverse fixture created a three-point gap between the top-two and the rest. Strikers, nevertheless, remain firmly in contention, leading the pack and holding a game in hand on Sixers.

Moreover, five of their last eight matches are at home. When winning the title two years ago, they went unbeaten in six at the Adelaide Cricket Ground.

Philippe starring in Sixers' title bid

Sixers, however, won this easily here last year and they chased down the target on Sunday without too much stress on Sunday. Three wins from their last seven would be enough for a semi-final berth.

I've little doubt they'll make it. They combine potentially explosive brilliance at the top of the order with Josh Philippe - one of T20's rising stars - with real depth with Jordan Silk and Tom Curran finishing. Josh Hazelwood's 1-18 was an excellent first effort of the season.

Expect high scores again at the ACG

The stats point towards a high-scoring game. Nine of the last 12 first innings totals in the Big Bash at the ACG were 174 or higher. Their 168 proved just enough in the last game and previously Strikers went at 11 per over, hitting 198 off 18.

Such high totals prove enough, more often than not. Ten of the last 15 here were won by the team batting first and three of the successful chases were against sub-par totals in the 150s.

Nevertheless, I would want 180 on the board to be confident, given the batting class on show. Strikers have three batsmen on over 200 runs already while Sixers have depth as mentioned above.

Back overs on total sixes lines

Rather than play the runs line, which will doubtless open at a high mark, try Total Sixes. The last four ACG matches all produced at least 12 maximums - therefore beating the 10.5 line available at 5/6.

Strikers are rated pre-match favourites, despite their inferiority to Sixers in the points table and in their last match. That feels wrong, especially given what seems to be a toss bias. Much of that great work at the ACG has revolved around Rashid Khan but he has been expensive of late.

The visitors would therefore be my pick at [2.2], especially if batting first, but again a bet on the Sixes line is preferred. Take evens about the visitors hitting more than 5.5.

Rashid a good outside bet to top-score

Jake Weatherald has a great record at the ACG and top-scored on both matches here this season. He's priced at 13-5 to do so again. An even better return could have been made by backing Jonathan Wells for this market both this season and towards the end of the last. His odds have, rightly, come in to 9/2.

The value in this market is Rashid Khan at 55/1. He was second best with 40 in their last match here.

Philippe is favourite to be Top Sixers Runscorer at 12/5, followed by Daniel Hughes at 16/5. For value down the order, try Tom Curran at 22/1.



