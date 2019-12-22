Adelaide Strikers v Perth Scorchers: Unpredictable Perth have all the pieces

Adelaide Strikers v Perth Scorchers

Monday December 23, 08:10 GMT

TV: Live on BT Sport 1

Have the Strikers have solved their problems?

The Sydney Thunder, had the umpires allowed four more balls of play, would have made it three wins from three at the Manuka Oval and there would have been little the Strikers could have done about it after Callum Ferguson's outburst. As it was, smoke stopped play and forced the match to be abandoned on Saturday evening and somehow a share of the points in a no-result seemed more appropriate given the bushfires that have swept through New South Wales and South Australia.

On the cricketing front, the Strikers had done a solid job with the bat thanks to Jono Wells made 55 and Alex Carey 45. The wicket-keeper's departure in the 17th over, one of two wickets to fall to Chris Morris in three balls, did threaten to derail their efforts but Wells found the boundary rope four more times to get the Strikers up to a competitive-looking 161.

Wells' form is a familiar safety net for the Strikers, who struggled with the bat last year, but Carey's emergence in Australia colours during the World Cup as a reliable white-ball batsman has strengthened Adelaide's hand - and so it has started to prove. He came to the wicket at 8/2 in the second over and his 45 off 40 balls while Jake Weatherald and then Wells hit around him was invaluable. The Strikers still seem fairly priced at 13/2 to win the whole shooting match, but there are signs of life.

Scorchers have fire-power to shake off Wooden Spoon

It has been a mixed start in every sense for the Perth Scorchers, who have lost the likes of Michael Klinger, Hilton Cartwright and Nathan Coulter-Nile since last year - and finished bottom even with them. They were dire on the opening day, making just 131 before the concerns over their lack of quality bowling bore out and the Sixers won with five overs to spare.

But they bounced back to beat the Renegades and the returning Marsh, his younger brother Mitchell smashing 56 not out off 22 balls - including six maximums - to confirm his return to fitness.

However, the concerns over bowling remain as they still shipped 185 off 20 overs to get home by 11 runs. The major plus was winter signing Fawad Ahmed's performance, taking 2/22 off his four overs. The 37-year-old is 5/2 to lead the Scorchers in wickets this season and they already look to be leaning on him heavily.

Ahmed was a key performer when these two teams clashed in a warm-up game for the tournament last week, while Cameron Bancroft and Ashton Turner helped the Scorchers to an enormous 206/7 in their 20 overs.

If we are to use that game as a guide, 10/11 seems a generous price to back the Scorchers to do the business, even so far from home.

Leading the Strikers charge

Much as I don't think the Strikers will win this game, I do like the make-up of their batting. Salt may have made a duck on debut but will come good eventually, Carey is reliable and Wells is a classy player, who I would be tempted to back to top their batting stats in this clash.

His only man-of-the-match performance last year came in this fixture, when he made 69 off 42 balls and matched up well with both Mitchell Marsh and Matthew Kelly, and he is in superb form after an unbeaten half-century in the abandoned game on Saturday. You can get Wells at 13/2, probably due to batting at five, to be the best Striker with the bat.