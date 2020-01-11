Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Renegades: Marsh can lead the way

Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Renegades

Sunday 12 January, 04:40

Live on BT Sport

Head in for Strikers

Strikers have lost their way with three consecutive losses. Now they have lost their captain. Alex Carey is on his way to India with Australia for a three-match ODI tour.

There are, at least, mitigating circumstances for two of those defeats. They lost twice to Sydney Sixers, failing to defend a small total and a good one but with the Sixers chasers supreme it was perhaps no surprise.

The loss of Carey is balanced by the return of Travis Head, who should slot in at No 3. Otherwise batting has been decent. Jake Weatherald, the opener, is having a cracking season. Jono Wells is marshalling the middle-order well.

Strangely, it is with the ball that they have struggled. Peter Siddle and Rashid Khan need to start inspiring a mean attitude among the ranks.

Possible XI Salt, Weatherald, Head, Short, Wells, Neser, Rashid Khan, Valente, Siddle, Conway, Stanlake.

Renegades further depleted

Crumbs of comfort for defending champions Melbourne Renegades, who have lost all eight: Mohammad Nabi finally arrives for his stint. The Afghanistan all-rounder's timing is not great. They're campaign is as good as over, as discussed here in our half-time team talk.

Renegades have had a torrid time and the loss of Aaron Finch and Kane Richardson to Australia duty will not help. Remember that Harry Gurney has already been ruled out of the tournament through injury.

Samit Patel has joined as Renegades desperately look to plug gaps. But their major problem has been keeping things tight in the field and the Notts man is unlikely to stem the flow on his own. Richard Gleeson has been axed.

Probable XI Marsh, Harris, Webster, Cooper, Christian, Nabi, Harper, Patel, Sutherland, Boyce, Mennie

Big runs likely

There is a toss bias at the Adelaide Oval in the past four seasons with a 58% favour for the side batting first. The average score is 158 and more than 160 is busted 66% of the time. Renegades, despite their issues, are not too shabby with the bat and their more than 160 record is holding up at 59%. Adelaide manage the mark only 48% of the time. The respective average scores for the teams are both bang on 157. We would not expect big runs here.

Strikers should steal it

Strikers are [1.74] with Renegades [2.20]. There's not much fun to be had on that Renegades price considering their record and it's not folly to reckon the hosts are a bet here.

The toss might not be as important, too. Renegades have a 38% win rate batting first and their awful bowling is likely to come under intense pressure in a chase even if the bias is the other way.

Strikers, with Rashid, Siddle and Stanlake all dangerous will hope to get back to what they do best if they have to defend a target. Slips against the Sixers might undermine confidence so if there is going to be a shock, Renegades may well prefer to go after a target.

Marsh value

With no Finch, Shaun Marsh has little to beat for top Renegades bat. Not that he was exactly struggling before. Marsh has carried the Renegades batting and is the right favourite at 15/8 with Sportsbook. A wager? Yes, there's an edge on win rate.

Don't get carried away by Head's return for Strikers. No doubt he will contribute but as discussed here he has never been a value wager for top Strikers bat.

Renegades underrated

There's a small edge on Sportsbook's under 11.5 sixes quote at 10/11. It's been a winner 12 times in the last 22 matches at Adelaide. The biggest mark is on the fours market, however. If you'd have backed the quoted of over 24.5 over the same period, it would have won 16 times. So it's fair to reckon Sportsbook's 4/6 is wrong.

On the individual team fours and sixes market, Strikers are 5/6 to bust 4.5. That's a winner 62% of the time in the last four years. Going under their fours at 13.5 has been winner 59%. For Renegades, the over 10.5 fours looks cheap. That's been a loser only 14 times in 45.

