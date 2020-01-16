Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane Heat: Siddle to roll back the years

Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane Heat

Friday January 17, 04:40

Live on BT Sports



Strikers need to pick themselves up

The last time the Strikers were in action, they were being dismissed for just 11 against this lot.

You could question some of the individual dismissals but it was probably just a case of coming up against a highly inspired fast bowler for whom everything went right on the day.

James Pattinson dismissed every last member of the top five with just one getting to double figures, before it was left to Rashid Khan and some lower-order hitting to at least get them past 100. The Heat chased their total easily and now the Strikers will have to think about what they did wrong and how they can rectify it.

One thing they can do is show a little more faith in Cameron White. They recruited the veteran from the Melbourne Renegades in the off-season so it might be worth giving him a proper go. Admittedly he hasn't got to a decent score yet but coming in at six for a couple of overs of slogging isn't his game.

Given White is closing in on 300 T20 appearances, you'd think that a cool head and ability to build an innings would be exactly what they need. It would certainly have helped midway through that batting collapse.

In fifth place at the moment, they could really do with winning this which would give them a psychological boost of leapfrogging both the Heat and the Scorchers in one go.

Heat starting to deserve respect

It's now two games in a row where the Heat have done all the hard work with the ball in dismissing teams for paltry totals before the batters came in and finished an easy job.

And if that isn't surprising, then maybe you haven't been watching them play for the last five or six seasons. Batting has always been their strength so if their bowlers are standing up and being counted as well, then they can't be discounted for a proper title challenge.

Add the obvious boost that the arrival of AB de Villiers brings to the side and maybe the [4.5] on them going all the way isn't that far-fetched. AB made 40 off just 32 in that run chase so didn't take too long to find his feet in the Bash.

Can the Strikers strike back?

The Strikers are [2.24] for this one which is a bit shorter than the [2.34] at which they were tradingahead of their trip to Brisbane.

They were soundly beaten in that one but they have home comforts to look forward to here. That isn't necessarily a big advantage. They've won two and lost two so far at home this season. Small sample, of course, but another reason for swerving them at a tempting price is the fact they've lost their last three at home to the Heat.

I still think the Strikers are the better team and that the Heat's bowling will revert to type sooner or later but I'll leave the Strikers win at a big price alone and look at opportunities in other markets.

Can Khan do it again?

Jonathan Wells was over-priced last time out when we tipped him up at 9/2. He scored just 14 but, had Rashid Khan not been patient and composed for a change rather than in kamikaze mode, he would have copped anyway. Khan's 28 off 27 denied us but the odds-compilers are now more alert to the danger Wells poses, which is why he's just 7/2 this time round. Too short, sadly.

Speaking of which Matthew Short may be worth a look at 12/1. He's yet to win this heat during this campaign but that's not a bad price about a batsman with something about him who tends to bat at five. Another top-order collapse here and he could be in business.

As for Khan, if you backed him every match you'd be in clover. He won it last time out as we know and has come close on two other occasions.

Given his price normally hovers around the 20/1 or 25/1 mark, you only need him to come good once a season. But he's been cut to 12/1 ahead of this one and even if he's promoted one place up the order, it's still a huge ask for him to repeat the trick.

Go with super solid Siddle

Between them, Khan and Peter Siddle have taken more than half of the wickets the Strikers have claimed. Khan has 15, Siddle has 10 and the team as a whole has 47.

The 35-year-old evergreen Siddle has won this market outright three times in nine matches. Khan has won it twice with a further tie.

Khan is the favourite as per usual at odds of 15/8. That's because of his reputation and the fact that he has five more wickets than Siddle. But four of them were in the same match when he took a hat-trick and there's a feeling that batsmen have been less aggressive against him of late, happy to play out their overs against him and take on other bowlers.

With Siddle winning 33% of the time so far this season and only really having Khan to beat, the 7/2 is simply far too big to miss out on in a game few with few other good betting opportunities.