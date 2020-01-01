Hawk Eye on Australia v Zealand Third Test: Southee solid for Sydney

Wagner v Southee

Kane Williamson has been out of touch in this series. It is one of the chief reasons why the Kiwis have been so poor.

Williamson's loss of form has been bad news for punters who consider him to be one of the most reliable batters in the world. He has not top scored and he has not managed a fifty. In the two first-innings in Perth and Melbourne he has scores of 34 and nine.

Can he hit back? His record would suggest so. He has passed fifty seven times in his last 15 first-innings. Sportsbook go 6/5. The problem with that stat - and price - is that it's not a recent trend. It stretches back two years. New Zealand don't play an awful lot of Test cricket.

Over his entire career, Williamson scores a fifty in the first dig 39% of the time. Against Australia he has managed two (although both centuries) in nine. So be wary about ascribing to the idea that Williamson is "due".

The most reliable Kiwis are Tim Southee and Neil Wagner. Both are having excellent series. Southee has 12 wickets at 24 and a strike rate of 49.8. Wagner 14 at 20 and a strike rate of 49.4

Wagner's all-action, bend-your-back style has been perfect for Australia wickets. And he is likely to find the SCG pitch, which can be like lightning, to his favour again. Sportsbook make him 9/4 jolly. He has a 35% win rate in the last two years so he is value.

Southee's win rate is only two clicks behind on 33 and because Sportsbook have made the bigger rick on him - they make him 11/4 and a 26.7% chance - we take the biggest slice in our favour.

Don't be seduced by spin

The Sydney Cricket Ground surface has a reputation for assisting spin bowlers. And in the build up to game three, both sides have tossed up the notion that they could play two spinners - Mitch Swepson joining Nathan Lyon for Australia and Will Somerville alongside the established Mitchell Santner for New Zealand.

Punters' reactions will be to consider spinners for wickets, perusing the top bowler markets. Well, Lyon's price anyway. None of the other three possible tweakers in line to play are fit to lace his boots in terms of ability.

It's always worth wondering, though, before you get seduced by 8/1 man of the match Lyon and 11/4 about him taking most Australia wickets in the first-innings, whether the SCG's reputation is deserved.

From Lyon's record at the venue it would suggest it is not. It is true that no other bowler has taken as many wickets in the last ten years there than Lyon - 26 in eight. But further scrutiny of his numbers throws up something surprising. He's not potent in the least. He takes a wicket every 91 balls and they cost 47 runs each. Ravi Ashwin, who has visited twice (2012 and 2015) has five wickets and a strike rate of 131.

Ashwin did not play in the Test between India and Australia last January. Lyon took four for 178, still managing top bowler honours. Kuldeep Yadav claimed tops for his team with a five-for.

Despite that win for Lyon, his overall record is not enough to convince us 11/4 is a bet, particularly as he has a 17% win rate in the last two years on the market. Pat Cummins is still the king in this one.



Australia top batsman wins/matches last two years

Warner 6/32

Smith 11/31

Labuschagne 3/13

Paine 1 1t/26

Head 3/17

Australia top bowler wins/matches last two years

Lyon 7 4t/41

Starc 9 2t/32

Cummins 10 4t/28

New Zealand top batsman wins/matches last two years

Williamson 5/23

Watling 2/21

Taylor 3/21

Latham 5/23

De Grandhomme 0/21

Nicholls 3/23

Blundell1/3

Raval 3/22

Southee 1/18

New Zealand top batsman wins/matches last two years

Southee 6/18

Boult 5/19

Wagner 7 t/20

Henry 1/5

Somerville 1/3



