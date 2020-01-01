Australia v New Zealand Third Test Betting: Warner ready to bring in new year with a bang

Australia v New Zealand

Wednesday 2 January 23:30

TV: live on BT Sport

Australia dominant

Australia crushed New Zealand at the MCG by 247 runs. It was a contest for about a day. Given the dominance Australia have displayed this home season, maybe their standards are slipping.

We joke, of course. On flat pitches and with the Kookaburra ball, their batting has been untouchable. They have passed 400 every first innings. At the 'G they were particularly bullish because they didn't need tons from David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne or Steve Smith, the new world order. Instead, Travis Head put his hand up to take the game away from the Kiwis.

If there were any worries this season, it was that Head might not have been up to scratch. He won the man of the match award to bolster his confidence. There are doubts about Joe Burns, though they are unfair because he's being compared to those around him. A couple of fifties (one 90) is not a shabby return.

Possible XI Warner, Burns, Labuschagne, Smith, Head, Wade, Paine, Pattinson, Cummins, Starc, Lyon.

Boult out meant they got out of jail against Thunder

Kane Williamson sought counsel from Brendon McCullum, the former New Zealand captain, as the beating continued. Desperate times and all that.

Keen observers of Kiwi matches might have concluded some time ago that Williamson is not the shrewdest. Asking for advice from McCullum perhaps confirms it. Williamson need some suns. Simple as.

Until he gets some, New Zealand will be a side that lacks confidence. Tom Latham and Ross Taylor both seem to be more fluent when Williamson is in nick. But there was some cheer in Melbourne. Tom Blundell made a fine second-innings century after replacing Jeet Raval in the opening berth.

Trent Boult's series is over. Injuries mean that he will play only once game. This time it's a fractured hand. With Lockie Ferguson out, Matt Henry should step in. Will Somerville, the off-spinner, is also an option.

Probable XI Latham, Blundell, Williamson, Taylor, Nicholls, Watling, De Grandhomme, Santner, Southee, Wagner, Henry

Sydney road

The average score in the last 12 Tests is 377. India amassed 622 for seven declared in a drawn match last January, batting Australia out of the series. But there have been some low scores among that lot. Australia were rolled for 127 versus Pakistan in 2010 and India could manage only 191 two years later. Five of the last nine Tests that have produced a result have been won by the side batting first. There have been three draws in the last 16.

Smoke could cause delays

It is possible that the horrific New South Wales bushfires could cause delays in play. A Big Bash match in Canberra has already been abandoned due to smoke. The draw is [5.20], Australia are [1.37] and the Kiwis are [11.50].

Thick smoke has shrouded Sydney for a number of days in December. Visibility and air quality would have meant playing a match virtually impossible. These are the only factors which provide any likely jeopardy to Australia's chances of another win.

We could wibble on about how New Zealand might be worth a trade if they can nip out quick wickets but, frankly, there price explodes quickly and there's little joy to be had pre-toss.

Warner's strong record

Smith is 11/4 jolly for top Australia runscorer in the first dig followed by Warner and Labuschagne at 3s. Warner has some appeal. In his last six innings at the SCG he boasts three centuries and two fifties. Smith's record isn't too shabby, either - three fifties and one ton in five. Warner is even money and 11/4 for a fifty and ton in first innings, Smith 10/11 and 9/4.

Williamson is 11/4 to top for the Kiwis but it's not surprising we're taken with big numbers about Henry Nicholls and BJ Watling at 7s and 10s respectively.

We should also point out that Nathan Lyon is 8/1 for the man of the match award. The SCG pitch is expected to take tweak and Lyon is bang in the game even on a less helpful surface.

