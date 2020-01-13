Conor McGregor v Donald Cerrone: Irishman odds-on to make winning return

Conor McGregor is [1.35] to win his first fight for over a year when he takes on Donald Cerrone [3.75] on Saturday. Bettors are confident that the Irishman will make a winning return to the ring 14 months after he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor expected to be too good for veteran 'cowboy'

The former featherweight and lightweight champion McGregor will make his hotly-anticipated comeback against the 36-year-old American veteran Cerrone at 170lbs.

That's a weight McGregor has twice fought at in the past, first in 2016 when he lost to Nate Diaz, then in their rematch which McGregor won. His opponent on Saturday, who's nicknamed 'the Cowboy' (see pic below), is more experienced at the division and has had 11 bouts.

Over all, he has had 50 mixed martial arts fights, twice as many as McGregor, losing 13 of them. McGregor's record is better, with only four defeats in his 25 fights, and his youth (still only 31) could be another reason that he's attracting support in the betting.

McGregor has achieved 18 knockouts in his career and is [1.63] to win by KO TKO or DQ in the method of victory market this weekend.

As for how long the bout will last, it's [1.17] not to go the distance, although if you think this one could go all the way then the [5.5] currently available looks tasty.

As the odds suggest, McGregor should defeat Cerrone. But what does the future hold?

McGregor is reportedly determined to land a rematch with Numagomedov, the man who beat him last time out. First, though, he will have to wait to see how the Russian fares in his bout against Tony Ferguson in April.



